CANTON, Ohio — A teacher at Canton McKinley Senior High School has been placed on administrative leave amid allegations she used a racial slur in front of her class. According to the Canton City School District, a video circulating on social media shows the unnamed educator saying the N-word in reference to a rap song. Her students were apparently playing the music and asked her to sing it, and she used the actual word when asking them if she could utter it when it came up in the lyrics.

CANTON, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO