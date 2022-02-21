H-J handles Silsbee in regional quarterfinals
In a girls basketball battle between two Hardin County opponents on Monday, the deeper and more experienced team advanced with a regional-quarterfinal victory at the Montagne Center in Beaumont.
Known for its star power highlighted by Duke University signee Ashlon Jackson, Hardin-Jefferson’s depth was the difference during a 106-63 win over Silsbee in the UIL Class 4A playoffs.
Jackson did plenty of damage with 32 points, but three other Hawks scored in double figures as Hardin-Jefferson completely overwhelmed a young Silsbee squad. The Lady Hawks immediately got everyone involved, quickly building a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looking back.
Molly Beavers controlled the glass, while Kendall Sneed gave Hardin-Jefferson more strong guard play alongside Jackson in the blowout victory.
“It makes us really hard to defend,” Hardin-Jefferson head coach Mike Fogo said of the balanced effort. “When you have five people on the court who can put the ball in the hole, you can find people with mismatches.”
Defensively, the Lady Hawks’ main task on Monday night was trying to stop Silsbee guard Monica Bottley, who scored 39 points during an area-round win last week over Houston Worthing.
The Hawks threw stunts and double teams at Bottley all night, causing far too many turnovers for Silsbee to stay in the game.
Bottley did her best to keep the Tigers close, but her 24 points weren’t nearly enough to make Hardin-Jefferson sweat in the second half.
“Scorers are going to score,” Fogo said. “(Bottley) is a good one, and if she puts shots up, she’s going to get hers.”
More Information
Girls regional quarterfinals:
Beaumont United 58, Fulshear 51
Hardin-Jefferson 106, Silsbee 63
LC-M vs. Huffman-Hargrave: 6 p.m. Tuesday, at East Chambers HS
Woodville vs. Central Heights: 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, at Lufkin HS
Boys bi-district:
Snook 43, Sabine Pass 38
Mumford 85, Deweyville 44
Wells 62, Burkeville 41
WO-S 53, Hardin-Jefferson 37
West Hardin 61, Normangee 57
Silsbee 101, Livingston 51
Evadale vs Somerville: Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Willis HS
East Chambers vs. Central Heights: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Woodville HS
West Brook vs. Channelview: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Crosby HS
Beaumont United vs. Texas City: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at C.E. King HS
Nederland vs. Manvel: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Dayton HS
Hamshire-Fannett vs. Orangefield: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Nederland HS
Buna vs. Huntington: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Cleveland HS
Kountze vs. Hemphill: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Kirbyville HS
LC-M vs Huffman Hargrave: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at East Chambers HS
West Hardin vs Normangee: Tuesday, 8 p.m. at Willis HS
Woodville vs. Diboll: Tuesday, 8 p.m. at Hudson HS
Hardin-Jefferson used multiple long scoring runs in the first half to build its advantage. Jackson got right to work, driving through the lane at will to create offense. When Jackson missed, Beavers was often there to clean up the mess on the boards with 8 early points.
A 14-point, first-quarter lead only grew in the second. Jackson hit a corner 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half, then sprinted to the locker room with Hardin-Jefferson on top, 56-27.
Not much changed in the second half. Silsbee would occasionally grab some momentum with Bottley running the show. Ca’driane Martin got going a bit in the post, as did freshman Jena Warden.
Even so, the Hawks had the game wrapped up well before the fourth quarter began. Beavers finished with 23 points.
Silsbee’s season ends with a 26-6 overall record that included a district championship in 22-4A.
The Tigers only graduate two seniors, and will return four of their five starters next season. Leading scorers Bottley and Martin and both sophomores.
“What a great season Silsbee had,” Fogo said. “A game like this is good for girls basketball…two local teams playing at the Montagne Center in front of a great crowd.”
Hardin-Jefferson advances to the regional semifinals, which will represent another step up in competition. The Hawks will face either La Vega or Palestine, both of which are 30-win teams.
“Everyone will be good now,” Fogo said, “so we’ll have to bring our best.”
