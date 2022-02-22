ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin takes $10,000 fine off coach Greg Gard's hands

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard was initially fined $10,000 for his role in a postgame scrum with Michigan coach Juwan Howard on Sunday. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

A day after a scuffle broke out between the Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams, punishments were doled out Monday. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, three players received one-game suspensions, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000.

Shortly after the fine for Gard was announced by the Big Ten, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh made it clear that he found the punishment unjustified.

"Needless to say, there is no place in college athletics for what happened at the end of Sunday's game," McIntosh said in a statement. "Neither Coach Gard nor his staff had any intent to provoke or incite any of what took place. I want to commend those on our staff -- and student-athletes -- who were trying to de-escalate the situation.

"Our staff has my complete support, as do our student-athletes. I consider the $10,000 fine from the Big Ten to be a 'Wisconsin fine' and not a 'Greg Gard fine.' Wisconsin Athletics will assume the responsibility for paying a fine."

The scuffle Sunday happened after Howard was upset with Gard for calling a timeout in the final minute of the game, despite Wisconsin holding a 15-point lead. The two coaches had a heated argument immediately after the game that escalated to the point that Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant in the face.

Deep State
1d ago

If someone doesn't want to shake your hand,in the handshake line, you let them walk on by.. You let the situation defuse.

Dean Dean
18h ago

Keep your hands to yourself coach Gard..Howard was walking pass you and you physically prevented him from going foward..Take the brush-off for what you did by calling the time out!!!

