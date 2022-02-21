ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, predictions and picks for Tuesday's game

By Albert Bainbridge IV, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
The St. Louis Blues travel to the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

The Blues are coming off an impressive 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday night. Tied at three after two periods, St. Louis used a huge third period in which it lit the lamp three times to beat one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Flyers come into Tuesday's matchup following a 4-3 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center. It was an especially tough outcome as the Flyers held their own against the Metropolitan-leading Hurricanes for a majority of the game.

Spread: Blues -1.5 (+122)

I love the value on getting the Blues to win by two at plus money here. Even though the Flyers kept pace with the Hurricanes last night, I don't expect them to do it two games in a row.

Philadelphia has lost a remarkable 18 of its last 21 games with nine of those coming by two or more goals. In that same span, 12 of the Blues' 14 wins since Dec. 14 have been by multiple goals.

St. Louis is 6-0 in its last six games on two days of rest while the Flyers are 3-14 in its last 17 games when on the second half of a back-to-back.

Take the Blues at plus money on the puck line while you still can in this matchup.

Over/Under: Not posted but over

This is tough since it's not out yet but I'm taking the over assuming this total will be at the 6 or 6½ mark on Tipico Sportsbook.

St. Louis is fifth best in the NHL averaging 3.53 goals per game this season and is 11th in the league with 3.22 goals per game on the road.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are bottom five in the league with 2.56 goals per game and averaging a disappointing 2.96 goals at the Wells Fargo Center (22nd in NHL).

With Philadelphia's backup goalie Martin Jones getting the start yesterday, starter Carter Hart will most likely be in between the pipes on Tuesday night. This is not all good news as Hart is only 6-9-3 at home this season and is 2-11 in his last 13 starts.

The main reason I'm on the over is if it's at that number, that's four straight over hits and 12 of the last 17 for Philadelphia and three of the last five games for St. Louis.

With a high-flying Blues offense vs. a woeful Flyers defense & goaltending, I think it goes over in this one. Keep an eye on the Tipico Sportsbook site when the number finally comes out today.

Moneyline: Blues -205

As impressed as I was by the Flyers performance on Monday night, I don't believe they'll repeat that success against a formidable Blues squad. St. Louis is the much better team and is well rested with two days off. They have also won 17 of its last 25 games and are gaining momentum in a competitive Central Division in the Western Conference.

Philly is 2-9 in its last 11 home games and has only scored more than 4+ goals in two of 19 games since the New Year. With a high flying offense like the Blues coming off multiple days of rest and the Flyers playing for the second straight night, I think it'll be a high-scoring affair that Philadelphia won't be able to keep up with.

Prediction: Blues 5, Flyers 3

