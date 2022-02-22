First Lady Pritzker donates Lincoln bust in honor of President’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has a new historic statue coming to its collection, and it’s all thanks to First Lady MK Pritzker.

The donation came just in time for President’s Day, originally helping establish Lincoln’s image for voters eager to know more about the presidential candidate.

First Lady Pritzker purchased the bust at an auction last week for $400,000. Officials tell us the bust is being shipped directly to the ALPLM.

“President Lincoln’s vision for national unity amid poisonous and violent division rings true today more than any other time in my lifetime,” said First Lady MK Pritzker. “This iconic bust of President Lincoln is valuable for more than just the history it represents; it is valuable for the future that it inspires.”

She continues, saying, “I hope that the people of Illinois visit his presidential library to take in this breathtaking sculpture, and have the opportunity to reflect on the need for unity in our own time.”

The bust being donated once belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln and was displayed in their Springfield home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).