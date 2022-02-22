ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

First Lady Pritzker donates Lincoln bust in honor of President’s Day

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W25QZ_0eLD1WuV00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has a new historic statue coming to its collection, and it’s all thanks to First Lady MK Pritzker.

The donation came just in time for President’s Day, originally helping establish Lincoln’s image for voters eager to know more about the presidential candidate.

First Lady Pritzker purchased the bust at an auction last week for $400,000. Officials tell us the bust is being shipped directly to the ALPLM.

LGBT community rallies against hate crime

“President Lincoln’s vision for national unity amid poisonous and violent division rings true today more than any other time in my lifetime,” said First Lady MK Pritzker. “This iconic bust of President Lincoln is valuable for more than just the history it represents; it is valuable for the future that it inspires.”

She continues, saying, “I hope that the people of Illinois visit his presidential library to take in this breathtaking sculpture, and have the opportunity to reflect on the need for unity in our own time.”

The bust being donated once belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln and was displayed in their Springfield home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Log Inn listed for sale in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The oldest restaurant in Indiana is up for sale. The Log Inn in Gibson County is listed by FC Tucker for $3 million. Built in 1825, the Log Inn served as one of the oldest trading posts and stagecoach stops in the country. President Abraham Lincoln visited the restaurant and […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local teens are invited to join a library committee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) has made a new group directed towards teenagers. “This is an exciting opportunity for teens to have a direct impact on the future of EVPL’s programs and services, while gaining volunteer experiences and building new skills,” said EVPL Central’s Adult & Teen Librarian and Teen […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WWII veteran hits huge milestone with 100th birthday

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) — World War II veteran Leroy Haug turned 100-years-old on February 20, but just two days before, he celebrated with family and friends at the Ferdinand American Legion.   Eyewitness News was there to celebrate with him and chronicle this milestone.  You can see our story here.  We also took all of your […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Lincoln, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Lincoln, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Lincoln, IL
Sports
Springfield, IL
Sports
Springfield, IL
Society
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
WEHT/WTVW

Keturah Herron makes Kentucky history as first LGBTQ State Representative

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — History was made in Kentucky with the election of Keturah Herron during Tuesday’s Special Election for Kentucky House District 42. Endorsed by the Fairness Campaign’s political action committee C-FAIR and the national Victory Fund, Representative-Elect Keturah Herron will become Kentucky’s first openly-LGBTQ state representative. “We couldn’t be more excited about tonight’s historic election […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky to purge inactive voters

Frankfort, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky residents who have not participated in recent elections need to keep an eye on their mailbox. Secretary of State Michael Adams asks registered voters to check their mailboxes for postcards sent by the State Board of Elections. Election officials are issuing correspondence to the nearly 400,000 voters on the state’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Albion Center’s new Executive Director revealed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New word has come out to who will be the next leader for Albion Fellows Bacon Center, a non-profit domestic violence shelter in Evansville. The center announced Gina Gist was chosen by the board of directors to be Albion’s new Executive Director. Gist is the current Community Advocacy Program Director with […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Amended school bill passes House committee

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The controversial school bill known as HB1134 passed an Indiana House committee on Feb. 23. 200 people signed up to speak on the education bill with most hoping senators would vote against it. The bill passed 8-5 after amendments were made. Now the bill will go to the Senate where it will […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Millions proposed to address mental health in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — COVID has highlighted the importance of mental health. And now, Evansville is taking steps to expand facilities, resources and treatment. City leaders hope to use a little over $64 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan to address mental health. The city received half of those funds last May, and the Mayor […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Lincoln#First Lady Pritzker#Alplm#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

DNR scheduling reserved turkey hunts

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) -Hunters need to warm up their turkey calls because the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for reserved spring turkey hunts through March 14. Spring turkey season opens April 27 and runs through May 15. The bag limit is one bearded or male turkey for the season. Hunters can apply online […]
LIFESTYLE
WEHT/WTVW

Ford Center, Victory Theatre hosting hiring event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — VenuWorks of Evansville, managing company of the Ford Center and Victory Theatre, announced they’re hosting a hiring event this Wednesday, Feb. 23. “Join us on February 23 at 5:30 PM as we share information on our open positions,” a spokesperson with VenuWorks says in a media release. “Enter at the Corner […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Four western Kentucky counties awarded $3 Million for upgrades

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced while in Henderson that four counties in western Kentucky will receive more than $3 million in grant funds for various water, sewer and transportation projects. Those counties include Henderson, McLean, Union, and Webster. One of the communities receiving some much-needed help is the town of Corydon […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana hospitals less stressed as COVID-19 surge passes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials at Indiana’s largest hospital system say its hospitals have weathered the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge although they are still treating hundreds of patients with the illness. The update Tuesday from IU Health officials came as Indiana has seen steep declines in the past month in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Domestic violence victims could file for online order of protection, attend court via video conference under Senate bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Remote video conferencing, a popular habit formed during the pandemic, could offer courts a safer path to help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence pursue justice against their abusers. “For sexual assault survivors, a number of people were in situations where they didn’t feel safe, where they didn’t have as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Outdoors workshop for women scheduled

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Girls just want to have fun experiencing the great outdoors. The annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop is April 29 to May 1 at Ross Camp in West Lafayette. The cost for the workshop is $250 and includes equipment, meals and lodging. The program is designed for women to learn outdoor skills in […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy