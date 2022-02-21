Bedford North Lawrence boys basketball has long road at Seymour Sectional

BEDFORD — When the ping pong balls stopped rattling around Sunday at the annual IHSAA boys basketball sectional draw, Bedford North Lawrence learned it was going to need to play first at IHSAA Sectional 15 in Seymour, which means it's also going to need to survive the long journey and play last if it wants to bring home its first title since 2001.

The Stars (10-10) will play the sectional opener against Jeffersonville (6-10) on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m., and that game is followed by Floyd Central (16-4) against Jennings County (14-6) at 7:30.

Seymour (13-6) awaits the winner of Game 1 in the first semifinal on Friday, March 4 at 6, with New Albany (11-10) meeting the winner of Game 2 at 7:30. The championship game is slated for Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Long road nothing new for Stars

BNL is hardly a stranger to the long sectional road. They had to take it last year, and it nearly paid off royally as the Stars upset New Albany in the semifinals, and fell by a whisker to Jeffersonville in the title tilt after leading most of the game.

BNL head coach Jeff Hein wouldn't have minded getting a bye that would've reduced the trips, but his late-season scheduling has, hopefully, prepared the Stars for the grueling task.

"As far as the draw goes, the only thing I would've liked to be different would be to only have to win two games," he said. "But it's okay. We've played two weeks back-to-back that have been that have been a lot like a sectional week, and I wanted to challenge the kids.

"The first week we came back and won at Loogootee, then lost a game at Jeffersonville we should've won if an obvious charge would've been called, and then we ran out of steam at Brownstown on Saturday and gave up too many points and lost.

"The following week we won at Mitchell on Tuesday, won at New Albany Friday, and ran out of gas and lost to Evansville North (thought it was 2OT) when we gave up a bunch of points.

"My hope is that these two weeks have prepared us for sectional week and we'll know how to respond at the end of what will be three tough games no matter who we play."

Stars seeking some vengeance

Coaches rarely express any sentiment toward revenge, knowing they're likely to face the same coach for several years. Players, however, don't face the same situation. Their time is short, and the Stars are not hiding the notion that they look forward to facing the Red Devils again.

Jeffersonville took a controversial, 44-42 victory on Feb. 10 when Will Lovings-Watts drove hard to the basket, banged into and bowled over BNL junior Kaedyn Bennett, and laid the ball in at the buzzer as no call came.

The Red Devils also rallied to defeat the Stars, 57-53, to deny BNL the sectional crown last season.

"I think it's a great draw for us," said junior guard guard Colten Leach, who is averaging 24.8 ppg in his past four outings, including games of 31 and 36 (his career-high Saturday). "After almost beating them the first time, maybe we can get some revenge this time.

"Hopefully, we can pull out three wins and win a sectional."

Junior guard Colten Staggs, who is averaging 16.3 with games of 19 and 22 in that same span, was in agreement with his backcourt running mate.

"I think the draw was excellent for us," he said. "The team thinks we can definitely beat Jeff, and we want revenge from last year and this year. We also think we can beat Seymour after that.

"So all in all it was probably the best draw we could've gotten besides getting the bye."

Hein has keen eye on other bracket

Floyd Central is the team to beat, though the Highlanders have lost back-to-back home games to Brownstown (60-58 in OT) and Bloomington North (51-48) after reeling off 11 consecutive wins. Hein's hope is that the teams on that side of the bracket wear each other out. The first meeting between Floyd and Jennings went to overtime.

"Floyd Central is probably the favorite, but that's going to be a battle in their first game against Jennings County," Hein said. "I do like seeing those teams in that other bracket, knowing they're going to be beating up on each other.

"Either Floyd or Jennings is going to have to play three tough games if they want to win the championship, and New Albany is capable of beating either of them if they play well.

"It comes down to who gets hot and plays well, and we have to play our style and keep the pace where we need it. In games where we've held teams to 52 or fewer points we're 10-4, and when they score 53 or more we're 0-6.

"So 52 looks like our magic number, and we've done a pretty good job lately of keeping it around there or under except for a couple of games."

