ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Bedford North Lawrence boys basketball has long road at Seymour Sectional

By Jeff Bartlett, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pyvq3_0eLD1CVD00

BEDFORD — When the ping pong balls stopped rattling around Sunday at the annual IHSAA boys basketball sectional draw, Bedford North Lawrence learned it was going to need to play first at IHSAA Sectional 15 in Seymour, which means it's also going to need to survive the long journey and play last if it wants to bring home its first title since 2001.

The Stars (10-10) will play the sectional opener against Jeffersonville (6-10) on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m., and that game is followed by Floyd Central (16-4) against Jennings County (14-6) at 7:30.

Seymour (13-6) awaits the winner of Game 1 in the first semifinal on Friday, March 4 at 6, with New Albany (11-10) meeting the winner of Game 2 at 7:30. The championship game is slated for Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Long road nothing new for Stars

BNL is hardly a stranger to the long sectional road. They had to take it last year, and it nearly paid off royally as the Stars upset New Albany in the semifinals, and fell by a whisker to Jeffersonville in the title tilt after leading most of the game.

BNL head coach Jeff Hein wouldn't have minded getting a bye that would've reduced the trips, but his late-season scheduling has, hopefully, prepared the Stars for the grueling task.

"As far as the draw goes, the only thing I would've liked to be different would be to only have to win two games," he said. "But it's okay. We've played two weeks back-to-back that have been that have been a lot like a sectional week, and I wanted to challenge the kids.

"The first week we came back and won at Loogootee, then lost a game at Jeffersonville we should've won if an obvious charge would've been called, and then we ran out of steam at Brownstown on Saturday and gave up too many points and lost.

"The following week we won at Mitchell on Tuesday, won at New Albany Friday, and ran out of gas and lost to Evansville North (thought it was 2OT) when we gave up a bunch of points.

"My hope is that these two weeks have prepared us for sectional week and we'll know how to respond at the end of what will be three tough games no matter who we play."

Stars seeking some vengeance

Coaches rarely express any sentiment toward revenge, knowing they're likely to face the same coach for several years. Players, however, don't face the same situation. Their time is short, and the Stars are not hiding the notion that they look forward to facing the Red Devils again.

Jeffersonville took a controversial, 44-42 victory on Feb. 10 when Will Lovings-Watts drove hard to the basket, banged into and bowled over BNL junior Kaedyn Bennett, and laid the ball in at the buzzer as no call came.

The Red Devils also rallied to defeat the Stars, 57-53, to deny BNL the sectional crown last season.

"I think it's a great draw for us," said junior guard guard Colten Leach, who is averaging 24.8 ppg in his past four outings, including games of 31 and 36 (his career-high Saturday). "After almost beating them the first time, maybe we can get some revenge this time.

"Hopefully, we can pull out three wins and win a sectional."

Junior guard Colten Staggs, who is averaging 16.3 with games of 19 and 22 in that same span, was in agreement with his backcourt running mate.

"I think the draw was excellent for us," he said. "The team thinks we can definitely beat Jeff, and we want revenge from last year and this year. We also think we can beat Seymour after that.

"So all in all it was probably the best draw we could've gotten besides getting the bye."

Hein has keen eye on other bracket

Floyd Central is the team to beat, though the Highlanders have lost back-to-back home games to Brownstown (60-58 in OT) and Bloomington North (51-48) after reeling off 11 consecutive wins. Hein's hope is that the teams on that side of the bracket wear each other out. The first meeting between Floyd and Jennings went to overtime.

"Floyd Central is probably the favorite, but that's going to be a battle in their first game against Jennings County," Hein said. "I do like seeing those teams in that other bracket, knowing they're going to be beating up on each other.

"Either Floyd or Jennings is going to have to play three tough games if they want to win the championship, and New Albany is capable of beating either of them if they play well.

"It comes down to who gets hot and plays well, and we have to play our style and keep the pace where we need it. In games where we've held teams to 52 or fewer points we're 10-4, and when they score 53 or more we're 0-6.

"So 52 looks like our magic number, and we've done a pretty good job lately of keeping it around there or under except for a couple of games."

Contact Times-Mail Sports Writer Jeff Bartlett at jeffb@tmnews.com, or on Twitter @jeffbtmnews.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Seymour, IN
City
Jeffersonville, IN
City
Brownstown, IN
City
Mitchell, IN
City
Bedford, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Seymour, IN
Education
City
Albany, IN
Bedford, IN
Education
Seymour, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Bedford, IN
Basketball
Seymour, IN
Sports
Bedford, IN
Sports
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Ukraine vows defiance as Russia launches major invasion

Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Ukraine's President struck a defiant note Thursday after Russia launched an unprecedented military invasion that has already left dozens dead, prompting Western leaders to condemn Moscow and vow unity with Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said more than 40 soldiers and as many as 10 civilians...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Red Devils#Home Games#Highschoolsports#Ihsaa Sectional 15#Bnl
The Associated Press

British queen still has COVID symptoms, postpones audiences

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. It was the second time this week that Elizabeth, 95, had canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

874
Followers
458
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy