Golf

Rory shreds Phil, Phil upstages Tiger, Tiger drops hints | Monday Finish

By Dylan Dethier
Golf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re spreading rumors this column was offered $30 million to join the SGL. Let’s get to this week’s action!. Before we talk about Phil Mickelson dominating this week in golf headlines, I’d like us to take a trip down memory lane to the 2019...

golf.com

Comments / 8

The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Says Only 1 PGA Tour Player Isn’t Happy

Phil Mickelson’s past comments about the Saudi-backed golf league have generated plenty of headlines over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Brooks Koepka commented on this entire situation. Koepka, who spoke at the Honda Classic on Tuesday, made it clear that every player on the PGA Tour is happy....
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
The Big Lead

Greg Norman's Latest Comment About PGA Tour Is Embarrassingly Tone Deaf

Greg Norman has joined Phil Mickelson as golfers who have said incredibly embarrassing things about the PGA Tour while associating themselves with the Super Golf League. The two men have decided to connect themselves to Saudi Arabian government while taking shots at the PGA along the way. Norman's latest comment was embarrassingly tone deaf.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

'Unraked Bunker' Provides Truth Along With Buried Lies

Welcome to the first (and possibly last) edition of the Unraked Bunker, where life is little more than a terrible lie and a slew of four-letter words. Neither can be found within these contents, a poorly disguised attempt to review pro golf’s front-burner topics while offering a few irrelevant observations about an early season that just hit the snooze button for a third time.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Phil Mickelson loses sponsor over Saudi Arabia comments

Phil Mickelson has lost a sponsor over his comments about Saudi Arabia. A group in Saudi Arabia is looking to use funds to attract professional golfers for a new golf league they are aspiring to start. The PGA Tour warned golfers they could be banned if they left for the competing league.
GOLF
The Spun

Greg Norman Getting Crushed For What He Said About PGA Tour

Greg Norman has gotten himself into some hot water with his recent comments about the PGA TOUR. Norman, who was recently appointed as commissioner of the new Saudi Super Golf League, called out his former professional home for “egregious acts of bullying” in its attempts to discourage PGA TOUR players from negotiating with the government of Saudi Arabia’s new league.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Writer Says Phil Mickelson’s Claim Is ‘Completely False’

Phil Mickelson is a fan favorite, but controversial comments he made about the new Saudi-backed Super Golf League have some questioning his morals. Author Alan Shipnuck spoke with Mickelson for his new book. During their time together, Mickelson acknowledged and them seemingly dismissed the awful human-rights record of Saudi Arabia, which is funding the new league.
GOLF
Deseret News

What is going on with Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson is in the deep stuff this week, but the reasons have nothing to do with his actual play on the golf course. Here’s a rundown of what has been happening with the six-time PGA Tour major winner. Last week, biographer Alan Shipnuck, who has a book about...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson apologizes and says he "desperately needs time away"

Phil Mickelson has released a statement apologizing for what he says were "off the record remarks" about the Saudi Golf League. Mickelson, 51, sent shockwaves through the golf world in comments he made to the biographer Alan Shipnuck. Those comments were made back in November but only last week were...
GOLF

