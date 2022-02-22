Wichita Falls native digs deep to learn more about local black history

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The giants in our community like Arthur Bea Williams are some of the first to come to mind when you think about local black history.

But one Wichita Falls native wants to invite the community to dive deeper and learn about the black trailblazers you may not know about.

From discovering the first colored dentist in Wichita Falls to the first black high school quarterback, Kimberly Bass wants people to know there’s a lot of firsts here in Wichita Falls.

“I was able to find the first negro, of course, in Wichita Falls and he’s listed as Henderson Bates. To find that there’s the Libby F Holland library, this was the very first library in Wichita Falls for blacks,” Bass said.

Those are just a couple of Wichita Falls black history facts and when Bass began digging deeper into the history of the city, she found so many more.

“Black history month itself is small. I feel like black history should be every single day and it disheartens me that there’s a focus on 28 days but I’ve decided this year to make it the most beneficial 28 days that it could be,” Bass said.

Bass, not wanting to keep this history to herself, took to social media to post a new Wichita Falls black history fact each day of this month, so everyone could learn about it.

“There’s Helen Thursby and she’s been a friend of my family for as long as I can remember. And when she passed away my grandmother and I were at the hospital and there was a news clip saying, ‘local civil rights leader passed’ and I was like, who is that? It was Helen Thursby and I had no idea,” Bass said.

It’s likely many others weren’t aware of it too.

“And it made me just think about if I didn’t know about her and she was close to me, what other facts did I not know and I just started digging and digging and learning. There’s so much rich black history here just in my own city,” Bass said.

In 1925, Mr. Freeman Johns Sr. served as the first football coach for the only black high school at the time, Booker T. Washington.

In 1941, Captain Turner Payne trained at Sheppard Air Force Base and went on to graduate from Tuskegee Flight School, making him a Tuskegee airman.

In 1967, Wichita Falls elected its first negro councilor, Mr. Aubrey L. Wilson.

“Zenobia Trimble, she has a historical marker but what’s not mentioned on her marker is that she was the first African American to vote in a Democratic Primary,” Bass said.

History that’s right here in Wichita Falls and history that Bass says needs to be passed along to the next generation of history makers.

“The more that young boys and girls are able to see more than just the school teachers the police officers, the doctors, when they are able to see the attorneys, the airmen, the politicians, they can understand that there’s a variety and there’s a whole world out there waiting for them,” Bass said.

A world that bass says she’s still learning about, and one she invites you to keep learning about too.

