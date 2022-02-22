Nebraska families feeling the pinch of high inflation

- Sites commemorating Black history: 12 (1 with state significance, 2 with national significance)
- Jewell Building (Omaha)
- Malcolm X House Site (Omaha)
- Mayhew Cabin (Nebraska City)
James “Jimmy” Grant Jewell, a Republican leader and businessman who owned a pool hall, was an influential figure in Omaha’s Black community. At the time, there were movie theaters and pool halls along North 24th Street, with a majority of the locales being for white people only. In 1922, Jewell had the vision to build a ballroom in Omaha’s downtown area that would compete with other venues which occasionally hosted Black performers. Jewell hired an Omaha architect and opened the Jewell Building in 1923, which at the time was called Jewell’s Hall.
