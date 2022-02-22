ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Big UConn game, Pratt St. pep rally to bring crowds, traffic

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XBFT_0eLCzvtY00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Twenty-first ranked UConn's Top 25 duel with #8 Villanova Tuesday night will draw the kind of huge crowd Hartford businesses love. With that in mind, Hartford Police are alerting the public that traffic could be heavier than normal.

Local businesses are hosting a pregame UConn pep rally on Pratt St., starting at 5:30 pm. The XL Center hosts the 8 pm game.

This game is anticipated to be very well attended, resulting in greater than normal traffic downtown, especially near and around the XL Center, according to police.

Fans going to the game are asked to plan accordingly.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Pence: Biden's Russia sanctions 'don't go nearly far enough'

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday argued the Biden administration's sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine haven't gone "nearly far enough," urging the White House to target Russian energy exports and cut Moscow out of the international banking system. "The fact that we have not yet imposed...
POTUS
CBS News

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
College Sports
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Basketball
Hartford, CT
Basketball
Local
Connecticut Basketball
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
College Basketball
NBC News

Kyiv prepares for battle as Russian advance reaches Ukraine's capital

Ukraine’s capital was preparing for battle Friday as a Russian advance reached the city and its leader issued a desperate plea to the outside world for help. With explosions and air-raid sirens filling the air over Kyiv, and Russian troops bearing down on the city to press their invasion despite growing global backlash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western governments to take tougher measures against Moscow.
POLITICS
The Hill

Putin calls on Ukraine military to overthrow government

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for Ukrainian military forces to overthrow their own government as Russia conducts a full-fledged military invasion in the European nation. Putin said in a recorded address filmed before meeting with the Russian Security Council that Ukrainians need to "take power into your own...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova Basketball#Uconn#Big Uconn#Wtic Radio#Hartford Police#The Xl Center
CBS News

Former U.S. presidents respond to Russia's assault on Ukraine

All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

US defense official: Russians 'meeting more resistance' than they expected

Russian forces moving toward Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv are “meeting more resistance than they expected,” a senior defense official said Friday. “I can't give you an exact geographic location of where they are, but they are not moving on Kyiv as fast as what we believe they anticipated they would be able to do,” the official told reporters.
MILITARY
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy