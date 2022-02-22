Big UConn game, Pratt St. pep rally to bring crowds, traffic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Twenty-first ranked UConn's Top 25 duel with #8 Villanova Tuesday night will draw the kind of huge crowd Hartford businesses love. With that in mind, Hartford Police are alerting the public that traffic could be heavier than normal.

Local businesses are hosting a pregame UConn pep rally on Pratt St., starting at 5:30 pm. The XL Center hosts the 8 pm game.

This game is anticipated to be very well attended, resulting in greater than normal traffic downtown, especially near and around the XL Center, according to police.

Fans going to the game are asked to plan accordingly.