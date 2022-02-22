ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Where’s my refund? 2021 tax returns may see delays

By Nia Noelle
 2 days ago

Source: Constantine Johnny / Getty

According to NBC4i, Tax preparers throughout the Capital Region talked about months-long delays in people’s tax refunds last June. Customers who had their tax returns filed in February were still asking, “ Where is my refund? ” four months later, according to multiple preparers.

Some preparers, who have spent years doing what they do, said they had never seen delays this long from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Unfortunately, there may be more delays this year.

“I would say about 1-2% of Federal returns we filed are experiencing an extreme delay in issuance of the refund with no explanation from IRS,” Chris Tretter, Tretter CPA, P.C.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/wheres-my-refund-2021-tax-returns-may-see-delays/

Comments / 1

 

