Columbus, OH

AR-15s, armor-piercing bullets found at afterhours club, police say

By Nia Noelle
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

According to NBC4i, a party with hundreds of people in the South Hilltop neighborhood ended when police say they closed it for code violations, confiscating weapons and ammunition.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says the afterhours club in the 700 block of Harrisburg Pike was full of people when they, Columbus police, and the Franklin Township police closed it for code violations at 3 a.m. Saturday.

“In the process, officers dealt with several hostile individuals and recovered multiple handguns including two weapons with extended mags, a hard armor plate carrier, an AR-15, and several mags with armor piercing ammunition,” the sheriff’s department said in a media release.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/ar-15s-armor-piercing-bullets-found-at-afterhours-club/

Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

Columbus' Best R&B

