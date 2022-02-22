Complaint: Kansas man arrested with 15 pounds of meth outside Wisconsin hotel

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A Kansas man was arrested with 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine over the weekend outside of an Onalaska hotel.

“This is the most amount of methamphetamine the La Crosse Police Department and La County Sheriff’s Department has ever located in one incident in the history of La Crosse County,” said investigators in the criminal complaint.

Jimmy Castillo, 22, Topeka, Kansas, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators in La Crosse County received an anonymous tip that a man would be delivering a large amount of meth Saturday afternoon to the Holiday Inn & Suites in Onalaska. Investigators from the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, town of Campbell and Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Onalaska police, worked together to conduct surveillance in the area.

That afternoon Castillo arrived in a white Nissan with a Kansas license plate. He went to a hotel room and police stopped him as he left, according to the complaint.

He was taken into custody. When police asked if he had anything illegal on him, he looked at a backpack he was carrying. Police found 15.5 pounds of meth inside.

According to the complaint, Castillo said the meth wasn’t his and he had agreed to bring it to La Crosse to sell it to an unknown woman for $63,000 in exchange for $3,000. Castillo told police he didn’t know the name of the man who gave him the drugs.

The street value of the drugs is around $250,000, police say.

Castillo is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

