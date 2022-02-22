ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complaint: Kansas man arrested with 15 pounds of meth outside Wisconsin hotel

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A Kansas man was arrested with 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine over the weekend outside of an Onalaska hotel.

“This is the most amount of methamphetamine the La Crosse Police Department and La County Sheriff’s Department has ever located in one incident in the history of La Crosse County,” said investigators in the criminal complaint.

Jimmy Castillo, 22, Topeka, Kansas, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators in La Crosse County received an anonymous tip that a man would be delivering a large amount of meth Saturday afternoon to the Holiday Inn & Suites in Onalaska. Investigators from the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, town of Campbell and Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Onalaska police, worked together to conduct surveillance in the area.

That afternoon Castillo arrived in a white Nissan with a Kansas license plate. He went to a hotel room and police stopped him as he left, according to the complaint.

He was taken into custody. When police asked if he had anything illegal on him, he looked at a backpack he was carrying. Police found 15.5 pounds of meth inside.

According to the complaint, Castillo said the meth wasn’t his and he had agreed to bring it to La Crosse to sell it to an unknown woman for $63,000 in exchange for $3,000. Castillo told police he didn’t know the name of the man who gave him the drugs.

The street value of the drugs is around $250,000, police say.

Castillo is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Rick
1d ago

An unbelievable aura of extreme intelligence just radiates from this guy, whose measured IQ was found to equal that of a used roof shingle.

maniman
2d ago

you need to pinch this kid an see where it came from.bigger fish.then toss him in a ditch

John Finck
2d ago

It seems like most of these drug related crimes are from out of townera or out of staters.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Milwaukee man to spend life in prison after killing Sparta man

SPARTA (WKBT) — The man who shot Anthony Koopman of Sparta during a robbery will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Michael R. Hartmann, 38, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday in Monroe County Circuit Court for first-degree intentional homicide. He was previously found guilty of homicide, attempted being party to a crime of felony murder-armed robbery, delivery of amphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.
SPARTA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Silver Alert canceled for Hurley man found safe

HURLEY, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an Iron County man who has been found safe. According to the alert, 71-year-old Roman Andrew Gonshorowski was last seen at his home in Hurley, Wisconsin around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities said it’s “extremely uncommon” for Gonshorowski to not be at home at night. Officials said Wednesday afternoon he...
HURLEY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Body recovered from Black River in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A body was recovered from the Black River behind Powerhouse Marine Wednesday afternoon. The La Crosse Fire Department responded at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to a call that there were footprints on the ice headed toward open water, but none returning to shore. Captain Avrie Schott of the La Crosse Police Department confirmed Wednesday evening that…
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Room#Police#Methamphetamine#Wkbt#The Holiday Inn Suites
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of killing victim in random Columbia Co. home invasion withdraws request for speedy trial

PORTAGE, Wis. — A West Allis man accused of killing another man during a random home invasion in rural Columbia County in 2019 has withdrawn a request for a speedy trial, online court records show. A judge approved a request Tuesday from Jason Kijewski, 44, to withdraw his right to a speedy trial in the case. A jury trial previously...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin woman killed in wrong-way crash

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a central Wisconsin woman has died in a crash with a wrong-way drunken driver in Winona. Twenty-year-old Hannah Goman, a Winona State University student from Stevens Point, was killed in the crash early Saturday. The patrol says Goman was a...
WINONA, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. sheriff responds to criticism from Parisi, others about Quadren Wilson investigation

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on Monday responded to criticism leveled at him by County Executive Joe Parisi and others about the department’s handling of the investigation into Quadren Wilson’s arrest on Madison’s far east side earlier this month. In a statement Monday afternoon, Barrett said the sheriff’s office “will continue to share information with great care;...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Super bizarre’ pair of Madison break-ins leave neighbors stunned

MADISON, Wis. — A pair of bizarre stories with similar plots took place over the weekend in Madison. Madison police officers arrested two different men who they say were both caught entering two separate homes and found sleeping on the victims’ couches. RELATED: Man who allegedly entered home, slept on couch, took shower arrested One incident was Saturday afternoon on...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police arrest man who allegedly stole elderly woman’s medical supplies

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who they said stole an elderly woman’s medical supplies. Police said the 51-year-old man allegedly stole packages from an apartment building in the 300 block of West Dayton Street on February 9. A woman and her son reportedly told officers that a package containing medical supplies was stolen, and apartment staff said...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Middleton PD releases video of head-on crash into squad car

MIDDLETON Wis. — The Middleton Police Department shared video footage Monday of a crash involving a squad car. Police said an officer and a dispatcher were hospitalized after the incident, which occurred on February 15 at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road. Both suffered minor injuries and were released. RELATED: Three hospitalized in crash involving Middleton police officer...
MIDDLETON, WI
