Politics

What the papers say – February 22

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Russian aggression in eastern Europe as well as the axing of self-isolation laws and the end of free universal testing are splashed across the front pages.

The Financial Times reports Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine, while The Times says tanks have been sent into the regions.

The Daily Telegraph quotes Mr Putin as warning of “bloodshed” and The Guardian notes the move has put Russia on a “collision course” with the West.

“Boris throws off shackles”, declares the Daily Mail as it covers the Prime Minister’s announcement of the Government’s strategy for “living with Covid” by lifting the country’s final restrictions.

The Daily Express carries the headline “Time to get our confidence back”, though The Independent quotes the PM’s top scientific advisers as warning the pandemic is “not over” amid concerns Covid could return in more virulent forms.

The axing of self-isolation laws and the end of free universal testing feature in the Daily Mirror and i, while Metro says Mr Johnson has urged “personal responsibility”.

TV presenter Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper flew to Mexico for a “ground-breaking” medical trial as he continues his Covid recovery, reports The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports on “bacon butty horror” after fans of the sandwich were urged to replace its usual sauces for marmalade.

What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

The first explosions sounded in Ukraine’s cities before dawn on Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his long-anticipated military operation in Ukraine. In a televised address as the attack began, Mr Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history”.
Russia will face ‘hard-hitting’ EU sanctions, says Ireland

Ireland has promised “very direct and very hard-hitting” sanctions against Russia, after the latest attack on Ukraine. Taoiseach Micheal Martin condemned the action by Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told RTE radio: “We are not going to go to war with Russia, militarily.
EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia

The European Union is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit on Thursday as the Russian military attacked Ukraine and world leaders reacted with outrage at Moscow’s actions. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that “the...
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
