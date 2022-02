The #1 Fort Kent Warriors were ready to hit the floor at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday afternoon against the #8 Calais Blue Devils. Fort Kent cruised by Central Aroostook in the preliminary round last week, and the Calais got to Bangor by defeating the Hodgdon Hawks in the 8/9 matchup played on the Blue Devils home court.

FORT KENT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO