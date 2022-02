A 73-year-old man was attacked and hit in the head with a hammer in the backyard of his Tacoma home Wednesday afternoon. Police are searching for the assailant. The victim called 911 to report the attack at about 4:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 40th Street. Police said the homeowner noticed a man acting strangely in his backyard and went to check on him. When he got outside, the man struck him several times in the head.

TACOMA, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO