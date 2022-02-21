Notre Dame baseball almost atop the latest Baseball American poll

The Irish didn’t complete the sweep during opening weekend, but it seems Baseball America didn’t care much about the getaway day loss to Delaware. Link Jarrett’s team just couldn’t finish the job as the Blue Hens earned the walk-off victory.

But, Baseball America released its latest poll today, and the Irish are ranked second. Notre Dame moved up two spots and is just behind top-rated Texas. It’s a bit surprising since the third-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys have the same record but defeated Vanderbilt in two of three games. The Commodores were the No. 2 team in the country last week.

Regardless of where the Irish are, having a ranking this high early in the season is a great sign, one that shows they are among the top teams in the country.

