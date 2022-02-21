ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

OKC Thunder news: Thunder sign Olivier Sarr to two-way deal

 2 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Monday that they have signed Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract. In 23 games with the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue. Sarr averaged 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. In two games with the Thunder, Sarr averaged two points and 2.5 rebounds.

Sarr was one of the Thunder’s hardship exception signings when the team was dealing with a health and safety protocol outbreak during late December and early January.

The Kentucky big man went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. The other two-way spot on the roster is currently occupied by Lindy Waters III. The spots were previously occupied by Aaron Wiggins and Paul Watson — with the former signing a full-time NBA contract and the latter being released.

