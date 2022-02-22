More information on Enosberg Falls principal expected Tuesday

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. – On Monday, the Enosburg-Richford Unified Union School Board entered executive session to discuss Principal Joseph Donarum, who has been on paid administrative leave since February 11 after using inappropriate language during a school public announcement.

Donarum was placed on leave after he repeated racist and homophobic comments during the high school morning announcements that had allegedly been made by students at a Enosburg Falls JV Girls basketball game.

The executive session was announced last week, and district leaders were unable to explain what happened behind closed doors because it had to do with personnel matters.

Superintendent Lynn Cota is expected to issue a news release Tuesday on the situation.

Last week, Enosburg Falls High School’s Assistant Principal Timothy Trevithick sent a letter to students, staff and family detailing the investigation of the incident and what’s being done to address it.

“Earlier today, I met with a group of community members and separately a group of student leaders about how we can move forward,” Trevithick wrote. “We talked about how to learn together, about holding each other accountable, and reminded each other we are a community that is responsible to each other. I am asking all of you – if you hear or see something please say something to disrupt harm.

Principal Donarum’s comments were an attempt to address the behavior at the game, trying to teach students what is not acceptable to say, fully pronouncing words like the R-word and the N-word over the intercom.”

Jay Nichols, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, said Donarum’s “heart was in a good place.

“He was trying to show students that nobody should feel marginalized or excluded and when you use words like this that’s what you’re doing,” Nichols said.

