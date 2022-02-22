ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Beckel, former co-host of 'The Five,' dead at 73

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Beckel, a Democratic strategist and former co-host of "The Five," has died at age 73. Beckel first joined Fox News in 2000 as a contributor providing political analysis and rejoined the network in 2011 as one of the original hosts of "The Five." Columnist Cal Thomas posted on...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 52

Jeannette Waniski
1d ago

always enjoyed his point of view..didn't agree with much of it, but you have to hear both sides to have an opinion. RIP BOB

Reply
19
Butchkowski
2d ago

A most civilized human being. Today’s screaming talking heads should take note. And that means both sides.

Reply
15
Louis Barkin
1d ago

RIP Sir, always enjoyed your shared concepts, as I was saddened as you made your exit on “ THE-FIVE “ , no one can replace yourpersona on any program , that’s 💯for sure , bless your sole , Sir Bob 💯🙏🏼👈🏼👍🏼😃

Reply
5
Related
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ex-Fox News Host Bob Beckel Dies At 73; Ran Walter Mondale’s 1984 Presidential Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Former Fox News Channel host and long time political operative Bob Beckel has died at the age of 73. So far, his cause of death is not specified.  The passing of the man who ran Walter Mondale’s unsuccessful 1984 Presidential campaign was revealed by old friend Cal Thomas on social media Monday evening. FNC’s Sean Hannity also announced “dear friend” Beckel’s death on his primetime show Monday. After former Veep Mondale was soundly beaten by Ronald Reagan in a landslide, Democratic apparatchik Beckel put up his own lobbyist and consulting shingle. As well as becoming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Brian Williams reportedly turning down CBS Evening News' anchor job makes sense since nightly news programs are no longer influential

"Putting aside the current standing of CBS News — and any internal drama possibly at play — the idea that anyone would turn down a network news anchor spot would be laughable not so long ago," says Colby Hall, in reaction to a report by CNN's Oliver Darcy that CBS offered its network news anchor job to the former NBC Nightly News anchor. "But it’s clear that Brian Williams does not want to become the next Jeff Glor. Oh, you don’t know that name? He was the one-time CBS Evening News host that was replaced by O’Donnell. He now continues to live in relative anonymity despite an impressive career, journalistic bona fides, and holding such a prestigious position. And that’s precisely the issue: the straight reporting of the big three nightly news programs wields just a fraction of the influence boasted by the partisan opinion pumped out by the big three cable news networks — including MSNBC, which Williams just left. Yes, the network evening news anchors still draw considerably more viewers than Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow. But if an elected official wants to make 'news,' speak directly to a similar-minded constituency, or get noticed by the press, their first choice is cable, not network news." Hall adds: "Think about the last time a network news show created content shook the nation. It was likely Lester Holt’s interview with former President Donald Trump that revealed why he fired FBI director James Comey. That was more than four years ago. Network news is in a pretty significant slump."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Cal Thomas
Person
Bob Beckel
Person
Jesus
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Dana Perino
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Walter Mondale
Fox News

Rachel Maddow on hiatus leaves MSNBC 'lost at sea,' critics say

Rachel Maddow has been in a league of her own as MSNBC's biggest star, whose viewership far exceeds any of her colleagues. Monday marks the beginning of her hiatus from primetime as she pursues various projects including podcasts and even a film collaboration with Ben Stiller and Lorne Michaels, telling viewers last week she will return in April but will make occasional appearances on MSNBC, including for the network's coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address in March.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Fox News panelists cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris having "female problem"

Panelists on Fox News' "The Five" rushed to cut off Jesse Watters on Thursday after he pondered whether Vice President Kamala Harris was having a "typical female problem." The remark came during a discussion about Harris claiming that she felt she was in a "bubble" in Washington D.C., which prompted Watters to accuse her of not feeling grateful enough for the position she's in.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg's replacement on The View revealed following suspension over Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has been temporarily suspended from ABC's The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust. Her two-week suspension was confirmed by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Tuesday. In a statement released on behalf of the network, she said: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Nightly News#Meet The Press#Cnn#Democratic#The U S State Department#Cbs#Abc
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Don Lemon Slams Former Friend Chris Cuomo In Heated CNN Meeting Following Jeff Zucker's Resignation

Don Lemon shared how he really feels about former pal Chris Cuomo during a private CNN meeting earlier this week. Following the resignation of CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, network staff at the New York offices met with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to discuss the situation. As OK! reported, Zucker announced he would be stepping down from the network last week after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with colleague and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hands over texts to Jan. 6 panel

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has provided text messages to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot, according to a new report. ABC News, citing a source familiar with the investigation, reported that the Trump-era spokeswoman turned over the texts to the committee after...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News anchor Jim Angle dies aged 75

Fox News anchor Jim Angle has passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. The long time Fox News anchor's cause of death has not yet been released, according to the network. Angle began with the network when the cable news station launched in 1996. He initially worked as the network's Senior White House Correspondent. He covered the election and impeachment of former President Bill Clinton as well as the election campaign of former President Barack Obama. He eventually became the network's Chief National Correspondent in 2011. He retired in 2014. Angle was awarded the...
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Inside MSNBC's big shakeup

When Axios broke the news Wednesday night that MSNBC was extending "Morning Joe" by an hour and replacing Brian Williams at the 11pm ET hour with Stephanie Ruhle, even top producers were caught off guard. Network executives weren't planning to announce lineup changes for another few weeks in February. Negotiations...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Fox News

716K+
Followers
143K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy