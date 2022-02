Public schools in Nebraska that drop Native American mascots could get up to $200-thousand dollars to make the change if a bill is approved in the Legislature. L-B 1027 is sponsored by State Senator Megan Hunt of Omaha, who says the grant money from the Department of Education would help schools cover the costs of replacing the mascots, which could involve such items as new uniforms or changing emblems on a court or scoreboard.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO