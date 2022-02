When you hear the name Bigsby, you probably think of the Bigsby vibrato unit, one of the most consequential inventions in the history of the electric guitar. What you may not know, however, is that Paul Bigsby – the inventor of said vibrato – also made a select number of pioneering pedal steel guitars for some of the best players in country music in the 1940s and 1950s, and an even smaller number of made-to-order standard electric guitars for legends like Merle Travis, Billy Byrd, and Hank Garland.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO