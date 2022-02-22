ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

Man Says Teacher Told Him Grades Depended on Accepting Sexual Abuse

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wn3G7_0eLCuztJ00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man now in his mid-30s is suing the Paramount Unified School District, alleging he was sexually molested more than 20 years ago by a female teacher who told him that getting good grades depended on him giving in to her advances.

The plaintiff, born in 1986, is identified only as John GD Doe in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought Thursday, alleging sexual assault, negligence, negligent failure to educate, train or warn and civil rights violations. The plaintiff seeks unspecified damages in the suit brought Thursday.

A Paramount Unified representative could not be immediately reached.

The teacher, Gillian Melba Duran, was Doe's language arts teacher at Alondra Middle School and she sexually abused him from 2001-02, the suit alleges. Duran was later convicted and is not a defendant in the suit, according to the plaintiff's court papers.

``Utilizing her position as a Paramount Unified School District teacher, Gillian Duran routinely sexually groomed plaintiff while he was her eighth-grade student,'' the suit states.

Duran regularly touched the then-14-year-old boy in a sexual way in the classroom in front of the other children by massaging his shoulders, and when they were in seclusion, she told him how much she liked him, the suit states.

``Duran regularly drove plaintiff alone in her car to and from school while sexually molesting him,'' the suit alleges. ``She also drove plaintiff from school to her home, where she gave him alcohol and sexually assaulted him.''

Duran additionally abused Doe in her classroom during the lunch hour, the suit states.

``For the entirety of plaintiff's eighty grade year, Duran's conduct was disregarded by school officials ...  despite her routine absence from numerous faculty meetings and required faculty events,'' the suit states.

Duran considered the immigrant Doe vulnerable because he did not live with his biological parents and went back and forth to school on public transportation when the teacher did not drive him, the suit states.

``He was shocked at his teacher's sexual advances during his first ride home, but she told him that the status of his grades would be dependent on his compliance with her,'' the suit states.

Doe later reported the abuses to his father, who in turn told police, the suit states. Duran was arrested and charged with 12 counts of child sexual abuse, according to the suit. She confessed to the crimes, was sentenced to a jail term and ordered to register as a convicted sex offender when she was released, the suit states.

The district negligently supervised and retained Duran, the suit alleges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Video shows Florida middle school teacher arrested after being accused of kissing student on the lips

A Florida middle school maths teacher was arrested after being accused of kissing a 15-year-old student on the lips in his classroom.Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, was detained and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering.Authorities say they began investigating the Deltona Middle School teacher in January after the alleged encounter was reported to police.Investigators were told by the youngster’s parents that they had grown concerned about the teacher’s behaviour as the mother had seen Aguirre with his arm around their daughter in a park.A police affidavit states that witnesses told them that the suspect had often tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of accused Michigan school shooter texted son asking if he showed teachers ‘pic of your new gun’

A day before four students died at a school shooting in Michigan last year, the mother of Ethan Crumbley purportedly texted him asking if he showed the picture of his “new gun” to his teacher, an investigator told the court on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t show them the pic. My god,” he replied, according to the USA Today. “I only told them I went to the range with you on Saturday. I guess the teachers can’t keep their eyes off my screen.”It was one of the many texts exchanged between Jennifer Crumbley and her son on 29 November, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Anchorage Daily News

Mom files complaint with Tennessee school claiming students got lesson on ‘how to torture a Jew’

After school one day last week, Juniper Russo’s 13-year-old daughter came home and confided in her mother: “I don’t feel safe in Bible class anymore,” she said. The Jewish teen from Chattanooga, Tenn., said her Bible history teacher wrote on the board the transliteration of the Hebrew name for God, a word not traditionally uttered by Jewish people.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paramount, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Paramount, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Complex

Family of 13-Year-Old Florida Girl Sues School and Instagram After Arrest for False Accusations of Online Threats

The family of a 13-year-old Florida girl falsely accused of making violent threats against her school on social media is suing several parties who they claim are at fault. ABC News reports eighth-grader Nia Whims was arrested on Nov. 19 after a fellow student impersonated her on Instagram and threatened the school. She was kept in a juvenile detention center for 11 days, through Thanksgiving.
FLORIDA STATE
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Fort Worth

Elementary school cafeteria monitor forced little girl to eat the food she previously threw in the garbage because she didn’t like it, worker and principal fired

Since the very first day in school, children spend most of their time in schools in the years ahead and time spent in school has great impact on their overall development during the years. Therefore, teachers and all the other school workers have major roles in children’s lives including teaching them how to behave and about the real values in life.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Molestation#Sexual Assault#Alondra Middle School#Paramount Unified School
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly kissed juvenile female student on the lips in class; the teen’s parents were aware of ‘a close relations between their daughter and the teacher’

The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman murdered by violent partner after refusing police support

A woman has been murdered by the violent partner she did not let police safeguard her from despite attempts to protect her.During the trial, the jury listened to a number of domestic violence incidents Lee Kendall perpetrated against Michaela Hall, a 49-year-old mother-of-two. Only two of these led to convictions, as Ms Hall declined to issue statements.Kendall walked free from prison for attacking Hall at her property in Cornwall as well as his apartment in Plymouth. The pair were reunited with each other because Hall refused to request a restraining order which would have barred the 43-year-old from approaching her.Kendall,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Parents of girl who took her own life sue school over years of bullying

The parents of a teenage girl who took her own life following years of bullying have launched legal action against her school and the police.Lauren Lelonek, 16, died at home in 2016 after suffering a “sustained campaign of bullying”, including three physical attacks and threats over social media.In a claim submitted to the High Court, her parents accused their daughter’s school of failing to take “reasonable steps to protect Lauren from bullying” and claim the police did not properly investigate the abuse she experienced at the hands of older pupils.Her parents, Sarah and Ian Lelonek, described their daughter as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Gascón: Sentence of woman who assaulted 10-year-old may not be long enough

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement Sunday night that the sentence of a woman who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Palmdale may have been too short. The county’s top prosecutor, who on Friday backtracked on his controversial policies that prohibit pursuing life sentences against defendants and trying juveniles as adults, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

California couple plead not guilty to decapitating own children

A California couple has pleaded not guilty to decapitating their own children in late 2020. Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr, 35, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, have both been charged with murder and child abuse. A daughter and son – Maliaka Taylor, aged 13, and Maurice Taylor Jr, aged 12 – were found decapitated at the family’s home in Lancaster in the Mojave Desert, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, California.Mr Taylor was charged with the felonies in December 2020 – two murder counts and two counts of child abuse in relation to his two other sons, prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy