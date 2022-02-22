ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

Feds think younger drivers could ease trucker shortage

By Joe LaFurgey
 2 days ago

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — After a few years of college life that was all online, Max Chambers heard the road calling.

“Cruising the highways sounds fantastic,” said the 22-year-old from the Chicago area.

These days, he’s behind the wheel of a semi-truck, learning how to maneuver the 80,000-pound behemoth through traffic and practicing the art of backing 70 feet of big rig into a narrow loading dock.

Chambers is set to graduate Friday from West Michigan CDL’s driver training program in Grandville.

West Michigan CDL trains semi-truck drivers. (Oct. 11, 2021)

With a nationwide driver shortage, he’s confident he’ll land a job.

“It’s just going to make it easy to get a job for sure, and I’m excited for the future,” said Chambers.

It’s that need to fill truck driver jobs that prompted the federal government to change the rules on how young is too young when it comes to interstate truck drivers.

Part of November’s Infrastructure Investment and Job’s Act, the three-year Safe Driver Apprenticeship program would allow 18- to 20-year-olds who already hold a CDL to cross state lines.

“It’s going to open up some new opportunities for these guys,” said Mike Birdsall, the president of West Michigan CDL .

Most states, including Michigan, already let the younger age group obtain a CDL to drive trucks within the state.

“I think there’s going to be a little bit of an influx of 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds. We have been training them all along. They’ve just been limited driving within the state of Michigan,” said Birdsall.

But critics are trying to put the brakes to the pilot program, taking issue with the idea of putting an 18-year-old — who has only had a full driver license for two years — behind the wheel of a large truck.

The Traffic Safety Coalition, an advocacy group for the victim’s and families of accidents involving trucks, asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a letter to terminate the program after the first occurrence of death or injury involving a young trucker.

“All available research overwhelmingly shows that teen truckers, much like young drivers overall, are much more likely to be involved in crashes than their older counterparts,” a portion of the letter said.

The full letter can be found at trucksafety.org .

But Birdsall is less concerned, noting candidates need a clean driving record and other safety measures are required for the pilot program.

“I think a lot of them can handle it,” Birdsall said. “(There will) be some that can’t. To be able to go interstate, it’s going to be based on a good driving record for the time that they’ve had their current license.”

