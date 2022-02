By now, you've probably heard that plant-forward diets are linked to lower levels of LDL cholesterol (aka, "bad" cholesterol), lower blood pressure, and fewer instances of heart disease. Nutrition researchers are collecting an ever-growing body of evidence that suggests eating your fruits and veggies—when you can, of course—is a great way to invest in your future longevity. And according to a new meta-analysis (a statistical analysis that combines the results of many scientific studies), chowing down on three specific, plant-based foods and consuming less red meat could add 10 years to your life.

NUTRITION ・ 3 DAYS AGO