Sue Barker said she felt “absolutely terrified” ahead of picking up her CBE at Windsor Castle and would “much rather” interview the finalists of the Wimbledon tennis championships.Barker, best known as the lead presenter of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, was given her CBE for services to sport, broadcasting and charity by the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday.She spoke of feeling “incredibly honoured” at the award, which “means the world” to her family.Barker, 65, told the PA news agency: “It’s just been amazing to be recognised in this way.“This morning I was absolutely terrified. I would much rather walk on Centre...

