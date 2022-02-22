Schools would have to 'out' students to their parents under bill amendment

Teachers are to be subjected to new controls governing the presentation of political content in the classroom, after a row over primary-age children being asked to write letters about the Partygate scandal.Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he will bring forward new guidelines this week to ensure that the discussion of politics in lessons is “balanced”.He said that schools should not be encouraging pupils to “pin their colours to a political mast”.There was no immediate detail available from the Department for Education on the content of the new guidelines.But Mr Zahawi highlighted contentious issues like racism, the legacy of the British...

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO