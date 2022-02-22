'Further invasion of Ukraine' will trigger long-threatened sanctions package against Russia: Joly

A retired Gulf War colonel told Fox News on Tuesday that President Biden showed his decades of foreign affairs "ignorance" with a speech that will only embolden the Kremlin's interest in invading Ukraine. "President Biden gave us a profound demonstration of his infinite ignorance of foreign affairs and especially Russia,"...
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
It is easy to forget now that, before he was impeached for inciting an insurrection last January, Donald Trump was impeached for intervening in Ukraine’s affairs for his own political gain. But as Russian troops mass for a likely invasion of the former Soviet satellite, Trump’s abuse of power...
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China is concerned about the "worsening" situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, repeating his call for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue. Accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered...
The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States has asked Japan if it could divert some LNG to Europe if the Ukraine crisis leads to a disruption of supplies, Japanese government sources told Reuters on Friday, and Japan has said it would consider how it could help. Japan is a...
There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
The Biden administration on Friday escalated dire warnings of a possibly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen at any moment, even as emergency diplomatic efforts continued. Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland to reassure allies and officials...
