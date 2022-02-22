ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State beats Northwest again

By Glenn Kinley
 2 days ago

MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT)- Emporia State men’s basketball handed Northwest Missouri State its second loss in a row for the first time since 2010-11.

The Hornets beat Northwest 76-75 in Bearcat Arena. The win makes a clean sweep in their regular season battles, after ESU also beat NW in Emporia on Feb. 8.

Northwest was ranked seventh in the latest DII basketball rankings and came into the game at 23-4 overall.

The Bearcats forced the Hornets to beat them with players besides their two leading scorers, Buchanan and Turner. ESU answered. Brendan Van Dyke led the Hornets with 25 points and Mayuom Buom added 18.

“So proud of our guys, Brendan Van Dyke in particular,” Emporia State head Coach Craig Doty said. “To have Brendan and Mayuom [Buom] step up that’s so huge for our program on the offensive end and it was a game changer tonight for us.”

Emporia State becomes the first team to beat Northwest Missouri State twice in the regular season since 2010-11. Before this season, Coach Craig Doty had not beaten Northwest Mo.

“[Opponents] got game plans to stop [Buchanan and Turner] so it’s on the other people to kind of take the burden off them, they can’t do it all,” Van Dyke said after his career night.

Buchanan, who came in averaging a nation leading 26.7 points per game, scored only eleven. Turner, who averaged 20.5 before Monday’s game, scored 13.

ESU has two more games this week, both at home. They play Pittsburg State on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and wrap up the regular season against Washburn on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Emporia State basketball starts rivalry week with Pitt State sweep

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Both Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball beat Pittsburg State in the second-to-last game of the regular season. The men’s team won, 75-52, to complete the season sweep of the Gorillas. The women’s team won, 93-86, to bounce back from the loss at the Jungle in January. Men’s recap: Tray Buchanan recorded […]
Washburn women’s basketball completes Northeastern sweep

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods lead nearly the entire game to rout Northeastern State on Tuesday night. Washburn won 71-49, marking its largest margin of victory this season. Northeastern State scored the opening basket, but that’s the only lead it held. Hunter Bentley hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run and Washburn never let […]
Iowa State snaps KU women’s basketball’s win streak

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks will likely have to wait to enter the AP Top-25. No. 9 Iowa State beat KU 85-59 Wednesday night. The Jayhawks (19-6, 10-5) were two spots out of the AP Top-25 and sitting one game behind the Cyclones and Baylor to tie for first in the Big 12. Iowa State […]
K-State comeback falls short against No. 11 Texas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wildcats tried to claw back into the lead, but the Longhorns’ run ended K-State women’s basketball’s chance at a win. Texas beat K-State 62-51 Wednesday night. “Their offensive rebounding was a huge problem,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “Then, the pressure. While the turnover number isn’t horrible, the fact […]
Jayhawks defeat Wildcats in second leg of Sunflower Showdown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Jayhawks crossed the century mark in Tuesday night’s Sunflower Showdown match up. KU beat K-State 102-83 at Allen Fieldhouse. The two teams traded scoring until KU (23-4, 12-2) built a 16-point lead in the first half. K-State closed the gap to seven points, before entering the half down by 10. However, […]
Jayhawks debut new uniforms for Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball is debuting a second alternate uniform this season. The new uniforms pay homage to Lavannes Squires, the first African American basketball player at KU. They feature turquoise and red side panels with sunflowers on both the jersey and shorts. The color combination and sunflowers are also displayed in the […]
Topeka West wins Centennial League with victory over Highland Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West traveled across town to Highland Park as the two teams battled it out for the Centennial League crown. In front of a stuffed gym, Topeka West retained their league championship with a 55-50 win. Topeka West won the previous matchup between the two schools 79-67 on Jan. 14. With the […]
K-State to start selling custom player jerseys

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State fans will be able to purchase custom jerseys of their favorite football players, and the student-athletes will be compensated for each sale. Wildcat football fans can select any player who opts into the group license program, which will be administered by The Brandr Group. Jerseys will be available online via […]
Junior Achievement of Kansas holds Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Junior Achievement of Kansas partnered with the Network Kansas E-Community for a Shawnee County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Tuesday afternoon at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center on Washburn University’s campus. The goal of the competition was to expose Kansas middle school and high school students to entrepreneurship.   “Junior Achievement wanted to get […]
Emporia man to be tried as adult in 2017 murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Emporia court said Tuesday that Samuel Garcia will be tried as an adult in the September 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila. Garcia was a teenager in 2017 and only now is facing charges as an adult for the murder of Avila. Garcia is currently serving time as a juvenile for […]
Crumbl Cookie coming soon to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka will soon be getting its own Crumbl Cookie in coming months. The popular cookie company appears to be moving into the Capital City as promotional banners can be seen behind the windows of a storefront near the West Ridge Plaza at 2120 SW Wanamaker Rd. Darren Haddock, the co-owner of multiple […]
Computer science courses could soon be required in Kansas high schools

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— An education bill moving through the Kansas Legislature would require high schools in the state to offer computer science courses. A substitute for House Bill 2466 would require public high schools in the state to offer at least one computer science course, or submit a plan to offer those courses to the State […]
All eyes on the sky! Iowa eagle numbers soaring

IOWA — Winter skies in Iowa aren’t known for bringing good news, but this year, that’s not the case. They have returned. “It’s become kind of a Des Moines tradition,” says Eric Burson, an amateur photographer, looking out over the Des Moines River. Standing at Scott Street, or there on Grand, the most urban spot […]
Silver Lake Guy’s Night is a hit on opening night

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Sorry ladies, this one’s for the fellas. Following the success of their girl’s night, Blacksmith Events Centre hosted Guy’s Night for the first time on Tuesday night. The Silver Lake venue is still figuring out what guy’s night looks like, taking feedback and suggestions. Currently, they’re focused on offering games, basketball […]
KSNT’s Brooke Lennington announces pregnancy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An evening anchor for KSNT News had a special announcement to make Tuesday night. Together with KSNT StormTrack Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller and co-anchor McKenzi Davis, Brooke Lennington shared the news that she recently found out she is pregnant. She is far enough along that she was able to share sonograms of […]
