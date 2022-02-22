Emporia State beats Northwest again

MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT)- Emporia State men’s basketball handed Northwest Missouri State its second loss in a row for the first time since 2010-11.

The Hornets beat Northwest 76-75 in Bearcat Arena. The win makes a clean sweep in their regular season battles, after ESU also beat NW in Emporia on Feb. 8.

Northwest was ranked seventh in the latest DII basketball rankings and came into the game at 23-4 overall.

The Bearcats forced the Hornets to beat them with players besides their two leading scorers, Buchanan and Turner. ESU answered. Brendan Van Dyke led the Hornets with 25 points and Mayuom Buom added 18.

“So proud of our guys, Brendan Van Dyke in particular,” Emporia State head Coach Craig Doty said. “To have Brendan and Mayuom [Buom] step up that’s so huge for our program on the offensive end and it was a game changer tonight for us.”

Emporia State becomes the first team to beat Northwest Missouri State twice in the regular season since 2010-11. Before this season, Coach Craig Doty had not beaten Northwest Mo.

“[Opponents] got game plans to stop [Buchanan and Turner] so it’s on the other people to kind of take the burden off them, they can’t do it all,” Van Dyke said after his career night.

Buchanan, who came in averaging a nation leading 26.7 points per game, scored only eleven. Turner, who averaged 20.5 before Monday’s game, scored 13.

ESU has two more games this week, both at home. They play Pittsburg State on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and wrap up the regular season against Washburn on Saturday, Feb. 26.

