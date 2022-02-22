ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama scientist chosen to be part of women in STEM Smithsonian exhibit

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iONfL_0eLCsugw00

WASHINGTON D.C (WHNT) – The Smithsonian will celebrate Women’s History Month in March by displaying 120 life-size orange statues depicting women who have excelled in the fields of science and technology, including one Alabamian.

Dr. Adrienne Starks of Fairfield, along with being an accomplished scientist and teacher, is also the founder of STREAM Innovations, a Birmingham nonprofit that provides students who may not otherwise have the opportunity with the ability to learn and grow their interest in the STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) fields.

Local photographers capture winning moments
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AjIP_0eLCsugw00
Dr. Adrienne Starks poses with her statue while it was displayed in Dallas, Texas.

She is the only representative from Alabama chosen for the display called “#IfThenSheCan-The Exhibit” which will be displayed at the Smithsonian’s Arts + Industries Building in Washington D.C from March 5-7. The 3D-printed statues will then be spread out and displayed at different museums across the National Mall until March 27.

“I am honored to be represented in the collection of 3D printed statues, alongside amazing women that I admire and celebrate their contributions to STEM fields,” Dr. Starks said about the experience. “These women continue to pave the way for girls to see themselves as leaders in the STEM industry. I am excited for the country to learn more about each of us, and how the IF/THEN collection has provided images of women in STEM to inspire future innovators across the world.”

Dr. Starks added she works to embody the “You cannot be what you cannot see” mission for girls in Alabama, the South and across the country by being a role model and providing support for anyone interested in STEM.

Each of the statues at the National Mall will have a QR code so visitors can learn more about the woman and her story.

Spacelab telescope restoration project underway

Some of the others chosen include MIT astrophysicist Kelly Korreck; wildlife biologist Kristine Inman; microbiologist Dorothy Tovar; mathematics professor Minerva Cordero and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team physician Monica Rho.

The women being honored were chosen by the American Association for the Advancement of Science and Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WHNT News 19

Auburn University launches program to help with prospective student visit expenses

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you a high school student interested in visiting Auburn University, but need help paying for it? The University might be able to help. University officials announced the Experience Auburn Travel Award program Tuesday, saying it will be funded during Tiger Giving Day on Feb. 23. Through the Office of Admissions, staff will select several students who meet specific criteria and work with them to offset travel expenses, including transportation, lodging, and meals while visiting campus – a preference will be given to those admitted seniors, students who are the first in their families to pursue a four-year degree, and those who reside in a highly rural county.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian#Mit#Women S History Month#Alabamian#Stream Innovations#Spacelab Telescope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WHNT News 19

Miss Alabama dies days after fall in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy