Columbus, OH

Columbus police: Cars exchange gunfire in road rage incident

By Daniel Griffin
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police said two vehicles exchanged gunfire during an apparent road rage incident on a Columbus street Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a vehicle being shot at on the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue at approximately 3:24 p.m.

At the scene, officers met with the victims – a 37-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and a 15-year-old boy – who told police they were driving on North Cassady Avenue when an unknown car cut them off in traffic, police said.

In what police said was a case of road rage, one of the people inside the suspect vehicle fired several gunshots at the victims’ car.

One of the people in the victims’ car who has a conceal carry permit fired back at the suspect’s vehicle, police said, at which point, the suspect’s car fled the area.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect vehicle was a newer, grey Honda Civic four-door.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

