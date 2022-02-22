ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US ambassador to UN calls Putin's peacekeeping forces 'nonsense'

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziHRt_0eLCsWhc00
© Greg Nash

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin sending peacekeepers to Ukraine's separatist regions was "nonsense" as officials warn Kyiv continues to be on the brink of a possible invasion.

During an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting held at the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries, Thomas-Greenfield referenced Putin's announcement that he would recognize the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic as independent.

"He has since announced that he will place Russian troops in these regions. He calls them peacekeepers," Thomas-Greenfield said of the Russian president. "This is nonsense. We know what they really are."

"In doing so, he has put before the world a choice. We must meet the moment, and we must not look away," she added. "History tells us that looking the other way, in the face of such hostility, will be a far more costly path."

The meeting was requested by Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's U.N. ambassador, who asserted that Putin's actions were in violation of the U.N. charter and a 2014 U.N. General Assembly resolution.

Earlier on Monday, Putin announced that he would send forces to the two separatist regions, though it was not immediately clear from reports if troops would enter areas outside those controlled by separatists.

In response, Western leaders condemned Russia's decision as a violation of international law, and President Biden announced that he would sign an executive order prohibiting new U.S. investment, trade and financing from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russia has amassed a military buildup of as many as 190,000 troops near Ukraine, and the U.S. has warned that an invasion could take place at any time.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Post

What does Putin want? The same thing Trump sought.

As tragic events unfold in Ukraine, take a moment to consider that the foreign policy goals of defeated former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement bear a striking resemblance to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. What does Putin...
POTUS
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Luhansk#Un#The United Nations#Russian#U N Security Council#U N General Assembly#Western
New York Post

Ex-Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hands over texts to Jan. 6 panel

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has provided text messages to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot, according to a new report. ABC News, citing a source familiar with the investigation, reported that the Trump-era spokeswoman turned over the texts to the committee after...
POTUS
The New Yorker

What Putin Is Really After in Ukraine

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. Since last summer, Russia has been heavily building up its military forces...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

484K+
Followers
58K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy