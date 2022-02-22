ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

CHP: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash outside Atwater

By Garrett Brown
 2 days ago

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital after a collision with another vehicle on Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, the motorcyclist was heading eastbound down Avenue 2 prior to the crash.

Officials say an oncoming SUV was preparing to make a left turn and did not see the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist collided with the right side of the SUV and was thrown off his bike, according to CHP.

The motorcyclist was reported to have major injuries and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The SUV had three passengers with minor injuries reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say the motorcyclist’s speed may have been a factor.

Passerby helps Fresno family evacuate from house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family has been displaced following a house fire on Wednesday night. Around 10:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a home near Arthur and Weber avenues after someone called 911 to report a fire. Officials say someone was passing by the home when they noticed the fire and knocked on the door […]
CHP pursues stolen party bus in Santa Clarita area

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a stolen party bus Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 p.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, officials said. The driver had left the vehicle running with the key in the ignition while picking up clients, when someone got in the […]
Deputies searching for at-risk missing man in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for an ‘at-risk’ man who was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon in Madera County. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Joseph Dauderman around 1:00 p.m. as he was leaving his home near Road 37 and Avenue 12 1/2. Officials say Dauderman is considered an ‘at-risk’ missing […]
Northbound I-5 cleared from overturned big rig Monday

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated what was spilled. The overturned big rig spilled bottles of coffee creamer. FORT TEJON, Calif.(KGET) — Update (Feb. 22, 3:24 p.m.) According to CHP, the incident was cleared Tuesday afternoon. Expect potential closures on more major passes due to weather by Tuesday evening. Update (Feb. […]
