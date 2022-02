After The Citadel's win over Samford on Feb. 5 at McAlister Field House, Hayden Brown and Ques Glover chopped it up in a post-game conversation that lasted about 20 minutes. The two candidates for Southern Conference player of the year went head-to-head again on Feb. 21, with Glover's Samford team emerging the winner this time at the Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO