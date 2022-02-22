ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, AL

Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Walker, Winston by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-24 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Northwestern Olahoma

Northwestern Oklahoma is preparing for a winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the northwestern part of the state from tonight through tomorrow afternoon. The area could receive three to six inches of snow and one tenth of an inch of ice. Officials are warning drivers about the possibility of slick road conditions due to the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 04:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Guernsey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 405 AM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zanesville, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Dover, Salem, Coshocton, Cambridge, Columbiana, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Carrollton, Caldwell, Freeport, Calcutta, Wintersville, Newcomerstown, Lisbon and Dennison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Clay; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland Minor Snow and Ice Accumulation Tonight A period of wintry precipitation is expected across southeast Illinois from late this afternoon into tonight. Light snow will be the primary precipitation type: however, some sleet or freezing rain may mix with the snow along and south of a Flora to Robinson line. Snow accumulations will remain under 1 inch, with a very thin glaze of ice also possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as slick spots will be likely...especially on untreated and secondary roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms Pack Tornado, Damaging Wind Threats in the South Thursday

Severe storms and heavy rain will hit the South through Thursday night. Damaging winds and a tornado threat will accompany stronger storms. High winds from this storm system might extend up the Eastern Seaboard. Severe thunderstorms packing threats of damaging winds and tornadoes are expected in portions of the South...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
MyStateline.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Icy Start to the Work Week

As of early Monday morning, Winter Storm Warnings span from W. Montana to NW Wisconsin for heavy snow accumulation through Tuesday. Locally, it’ll be the threat for mixed precipitation that may cause a few headaches on the roads. For that reason, the National Weather Service has placed Green, Rock,...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVCFOX

Weather Alert: Heavy rain and storm potential through Wednesday morning

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY.....WEATHER ALERT FOR TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. The coverage of rain and storms increases through the evening and continues overnight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe from late evening to just after midnight, then heavy rain through the predawn hours. The severe threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible from late evening to just after midnight. Heavy rainfall in the range of 1" to 2" could lead to excessive runoff and flooding potential.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Pulaski, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 20:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. .Additional rain and snowmelt early next week will slow the recession of river levels. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Major flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EST Saturday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 01/07/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Edwards; Gillespie; Guadalupe; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Lee; Llano; Real; Travis; Williamson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze on elevated surfaces. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas north of line from Carta Valley to Leon Springs to Giddings. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery overpasses, bridges, and elevated walkways are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light icing will be possible on elevated surfaces through the overnight hours.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX

