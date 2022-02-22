Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Walker, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 20:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. .Additional rain and snowmelt early next week will slow the recession of river levels. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Major flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EST Saturday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 01/07/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CARROLL COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO