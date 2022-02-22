Flood Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This severe thunderstorm may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Sussex County in southern Delaware New Castle County in northern Delaware Kent County in central Delaware Ocean County in southern New Jersey Camden County in southern New Jersey Mercer County in central New Jersey Southwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey Western Atlantic County in southern New Jersey Cumberland County in southern New Jersey Salem County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Burlington County in southern New Jersey Southern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Southwestern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 700 AM EST. * At 616 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kingston to near Port Penn, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A few measured wind gusts near 60 mph. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Toms River, Trenton, Camden, Wilmington, Vineland, Dover, Millville, Bridgeton, Middletown, Gloucester City, Cumberland, Lakewood, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, Evesham and South Brunswick. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 9. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 340 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 9 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 336 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 76. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 9. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 79 and 99. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 17 and 44. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

KENT COUNTY, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO