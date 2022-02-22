ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Flood Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-21 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 04:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Guernsey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Ohio, including the following counties, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 405 AM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Zanesville, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Dover, Salem, Coshocton, Cambridge, Columbiana, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Carrollton, Caldwell, Freeport, Calcutta, Wintersville, Newcomerstown, Lisbon and Dennison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Clay; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland Minor Snow and Ice Accumulation Tonight A period of wintry precipitation is expected across southeast Illinois from late this afternoon into tonight. Light snow will be the primary precipitation type: however, some sleet or freezing rain may mix with the snow along and south of a Flora to Robinson line. Snow accumulations will remain under 1 inch, with a very thin glaze of ice also possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as slick spots will be likely...especially on untreated and secondary roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This severe thunderstorm may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Sussex County in southern Delaware New Castle County in northern Delaware Kent County in central Delaware Ocean County in southern New Jersey Camden County in southern New Jersey Mercer County in central New Jersey Southwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey Western Atlantic County in southern New Jersey Cumberland County in southern New Jersey Salem County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Burlington County in southern New Jersey Southern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Southwestern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 700 AM EST. * At 616 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Kingston to near Port Penn, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A few measured wind gusts near 60 mph. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Toms River, Trenton, Camden, Wilmington, Vineland, Dover, Millville, Bridgeton, Middletown, Gloucester City, Cumberland, Lakewood, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Jackson, Howell, East Brunswick, Evesham and South Brunswick. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 9. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 340 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 9 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 336 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 34. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 76. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 9. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 79 and 99. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 17 and 44. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Pulaski, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 20:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. .Additional rain and snowmelt early next week will slow the recession of river levels. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Major flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EST Saturday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 01/07/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Broome, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Broome; Sullivan; Tioga WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Northwestern Olahoma

Northwestern Oklahoma is preparing for a winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the northwestern part of the state from tonight through tomorrow afternoon. The area could receive three to six inches of snow and one tenth of an inch of ice. Officials are warning drivers about the possibility of slick road conditions due to the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 19:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Edwards; Gillespie; Guadalupe; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Lee; Llano; Real; Travis; Williamson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze on elevated surfaces. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas north of line from Carta Valley to Leon Springs to Giddings. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery overpasses, bridges, and elevated walkways are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light icing will be possible on elevated surfaces through the overnight hours.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien and Clay Counties. In Minnesota, Jackson County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland, Holmes, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashland; Holmes; Knox; Marion; Morrow; Richland; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Holmes, Ashland, Wayne, Morrow, Marion, Knox and Richland counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall rapidly into the teens overnight.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rutherford, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 17:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rutherford; Smith FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Rutherford, Smith, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 519 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Lebanon, Carthage, Gainesboro, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Watertown, Gordonsville, Walterhill, Belinda City and Rural Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EST /1 PM CST/ THURSDAY TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. The greatest potential for light ice accumulations along and south of US Route 24. * WHEN...From 2 PM EST /1 PM CST/ Thursday to 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Friday. Most of the mixed precipitation and potential of light ice accumulations Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Carroll, Holmes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 12:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 13:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Holmes; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Holmes County in central Mississippi Southeastern Carroll County in north central Mississippi Northwestern Attala County in central Mississippi Southeastern Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 145 PM CST. * At 1257 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lexington, or 10 miles west of Durant, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Bowling Green around 105 PM CST. Emory around 110 PM CST. Possumneck around 115 PM CST. Vaiden around 120 PM CST. Poplar Creek around 135 PM CST. Kilmichael around 140 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include West. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Alabama Northwestern Fayette County in west central Alabama Northern Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 400 PM CST. * At 320 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lamar County Airport, or near Sulligent, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Winfield, Vernon, Sulligent, Guin, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Beaverton, Gu- Win, Lamar County Airport, Lake Buttahatchee, Crews, Twin, Tucker, Bazemore, Wayside, Texas and Piney Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Nevada; Sevier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hempstead, eastern Sevier, southeastern Howard and northwestern Nevada Counties through 730 AM CST At 700 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Springs, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashville, Mineral Springs, Dierks, Blevins, Tollette, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Center Point, McCaskill, Ozan, Silver Ridge, Boughton, Muddy Fork, Lebanon, Provo and Browntown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR

