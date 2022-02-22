China asks banks, firms to report exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant Group -Bloomberg News

SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Investor worries over the potential for a fresh wave of regulatory crackdowns by Beijing set off steep drops in Chinese tech shares on Tuesday. Chinese authorities have told state-owned firms and banks to launch a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Alibaba's financial affiliate, Ant Group Co Ltd, raising concerns that the worst is not yet over for the companies after more than a year of scrutiny. read more.

