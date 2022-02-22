ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China asks banks, firms to report exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant Group -Bloomberg News

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Chinese authorities have told state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co...

MySanAntonio

China crackdown risk roars back with probe of Jack Ma's empire

From Alibaba to Tencent, China's largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world's biggest internet arena. Three of China's most valuable businesses -- Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan -- have shed more than $100 billion...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Fresh fears over Beijing regulatory crackdown drive China tech rout

SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Investor worries over the potential for a fresh wave of regulatory crackdowns by Beijing set off steep drops in Chinese tech shares on Tuesday. Chinese authorities have told state-owned firms and banks to launch a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Alibaba's financial affiliate, Ant Group Co Ltd, raising concerns that the worst is not yet over for the companies after more than a year of scrutiny. read more.
CHINA
US News and World Report

China Gives Property Firms Easier Access to Escrow Funds -Report

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has moved to give real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, local media outlet Cailianshe said on Thursday, as authorities seek to loosen a stifling liquidity squeeze in the property sector. Chinese developers are allowed to sell projects before completing them...
REAL ESTATE
NBC San Diego

Moody's Downgrades Chinese Property Developer Shimao as Debt Troubles Drag on

Moody's on Wednesday cut its rating on Shimao by two notches, to Caa1 from B2, and lowered its outlook to negative, down from "ratings under review." The ratings agency expects Shimao will find it harder to repay investors in time as contracted sales fall and the developer needs cash to keep projects afloat.
ECONOMY
Community Policy