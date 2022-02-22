ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Check Team: How federal rate hikes could impact the housing market

By JANAE BOWENS, JOHN SEWARD, The National Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — The housing crisis remains a concern for millions of Americans. This month, the Federal Reserve will start to raise interest rates and that might change things. The rate hike is designed to drive down now record inflation levels but a debate is developing within the federal government on...

Money

5 Money Moves to Make Before the Fed Hikes Interest Rates

A two-year era of record-low interest rates is about to end, perhaps as soon as next month. That means the clock is now officially ticking, both for borrowers and savers. The Federal Reserve is weighing when it will begin increasing the federal funds rate this year, and how aggressive it will be in doing so to tame inflation that’s running at a 40-year high. In a statement following the central bank’s policy meeting in January, Fed officials said a strong labor market and high inflation warrant a rate hike ‘soon.” Traders see a greater-than 95% probability the Fed will do so at its next meeting in mid-March.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

2 States That Soon Might Eliminate Retirement Income Taxes

Two states are considering changes to their tax code that would leave more cash in the pockets of retirees. Both Michigan and Iowa are weighing separate proposals that would eliminate taxes on retiree income. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed rolling back state taxes on retirement income by the...
IOWA STATE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Interest Rates#Inflation#Americans#The Federal Reserve
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State The Most People Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of mass migration over the last year and a half. Among the reasons is mortgage rates at a multi decade old, although that is about to change. Many people also grew tired of living in huge metros particularly on the East and West coasts which are characterized by expensive […]
ECONOMY
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

