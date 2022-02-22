ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Two Killed in Mullica Twp., NJ, House Fire Sunday Morning

By Chris Coleman
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two people were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning in Mullica Township. According to WPVI-TV, the two-alarm fire happened at a home in the 1500 block...

catcountry1073.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Monday Evening

Cops in Atlantic City are investigating a double shooting Monday evening. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, around 6:15 PM, officers responded to the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue after they received a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, cops located two victims and evidence of gunfire in the first...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hamburg, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Accidents
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Mullica, NJ
Mullica, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cat Country 107.3

Donna Higbee, First Female Galloway Twp Police Chief, Retires

Donna Higbee, the Chief of the Galloway Township Police Department, announced her retirement from the force on Tuesday. Not only was Higbee the first female to serve as Galloway Twp's Chief of Police, but she was the first woman to hold the position in Atlantic County. She also served a term as the President of the Atlantic County Chiefs Association.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Mays Landing Residents Reveal Their Favorite Spot For Mexican Food

If you haven't eaten today, here's your warning. You'll probably be starving after this. If you're local to the Atlantic County area, then you're not at a loss for places to eat. If South Jersey's got one thing going for it, it's definitely the food. In Atlantic County, you're not far from Atlantic City where you can find a great food option for whatever you're craving.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cape May NJ Police Want to Talk To Couple About Shoplifting

Police in Cape May say they want to talk to a couple about a shoplifting incident. The incident happened this past Saturday at about 5:45pm in the city. Cape May Police say the pair in the surveillance photos allegedly shoplifted a purse by concealing it in a baby stroller. They covered the purse with a baby blanket, then left the store.
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Philadelphia#Accident#Wpvi Tv#Channel 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cat Country 107.3

Emergency Panic Buttons Now Officially Mandatory In New Jersey

Have you ever seen the movie "Panic Room" starring Jodie Foster and a young Kristen Stewart?. Long story short, it's about a woman and her daughter who are forced into their panic, or safe room, to protect themselves from three intruders that have entered their home. Most people don't have panic rooms within their homes. In fact, the average cost of the home with a safe room in the United States is valued at over a million dollars.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Toms River, NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide, DWI in Fatal Crash

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says a woman from Toms River is facing a list of charges in connection to a fatal accident last week. 31-year-old Ashley Beams has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, careless driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy