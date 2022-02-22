Two Killed in Mullica Twp., NJ, House Fire Sunday Morning

Have you ever seen the movie "Panic Room" starring Jodie Foster and a young Kristen Stewart?. Long story short, it's about a woman and her daughter who are forced into their panic, or safe room, to protect themselves from three intruders that have entered their home. Most people don't have panic rooms within their homes. In fact, the average cost of the home with a safe room in the United States is valued at over a million dollars.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO