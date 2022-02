Marvel's Daredevil and other TV shows developed with Netflix will be leaving the streaming platform on March 1st, 2022, according to Netflix. Reports began to emerge overnight that various European consumers were seeing a warning at the start of episodes that indicated the series would be leaving Netflix on February 28. ComicBook was able to replicate the warnings by looking at season 2 episodes of both Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Other Marvel shows on Netflix include Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. There is no word on whether all of the series, or just the earliest "wave" of Marvel shows will be impacted.

