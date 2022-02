ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 41-year-old Annapolis man charged in a shooting over the weekend that sent two children to the hospital says he opened fire following constant harassment from a group of juveniles who kicked open his door. Upwards of 20 people had gathered outside the suspect’s home Saturday night and they were harassing him for several hours, police said. A man says he was protecting himself—opening fire after his door was kicked in—but Annapolis police say he went too far. The shooting ended up injuring a 10yo and a 14yo. We’ll have the follow-up at 6 on #WJZ @wjz pic.twitter.com/BnLSjUezmn —...

