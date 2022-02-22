Hood leads Coppin State over Howard 86-82

The College of Southern Maryland Hawks baseball team earned their first two wins of the spring 2022 season on Sunday, February 20, beating the Thomas Nelson Community College Gators 15-5 in five innings in Game 1 and 13-2 in six innings in Game 2. Game 1 The Hawks scored five runs in the first inning, […] The post Hawks Get First Two Wins of 2022 Season at Thomas Nelson appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

