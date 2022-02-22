ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US ambassador to the United Nations said Putin 'wants the world to travel back' to a 'time when empires ruled the world'

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Vladimir Putin of Russia gives a televised address on Ukraine on February 21, 2022. Shortly after, he recognized the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent and ordered troops there.

Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

  • Putin on Monday recognized two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states.
  • The US ambassador to the UN said Putin is attempting to claim Russia has a rightful claim to all territories from the historic Russian Empire.
  • She said that includes Ukraine, Finland, Belarus, and parts of Poland and Turkey, among others.

The US ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to set the world back to a time when the Russian Empire reigned.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the comments during a UN Security Council meeting convened to discuss Russia's actions in Ukraine. Earlier on Monday, Putin announced Russia would recognize two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent states and ordered troops into the regions , prompting swift condemnations and threats of sanctions from the West.

During the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield said Russia's actions were an attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and a violation of international law.

"He has since announced that he will place Russian troops in these regions. He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," she said, adding that the move was "clearly the basis for Russia's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine."

Thomas-Greenfield noted Putin said Russia has a rightful claim to all territories from the historical Russian Empire , which predates the Soviet Union.

"That includes all of Ukraine. It includes Finland. It includes Belarus and Georgia and Moldova. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Lithuania. Latvia and Estonia. It includes parts of Poland and Turkey," she said.

"In essence, Putin wants the world to travel back in time, to a time before the United Nations, to a time when empires ruled the world. But the rest of the world has moved forward. It is not 1919, it is 2022," Thomas-Greenfield added.

The security council meeting was called after a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was "greatly concerned" by Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine and reiterated UN remained committed to Ukraine's sovereignty.

President Joe Biden ordered sanctions on Donetsk and Luhansk , the Kremlin-backed separatist regions, and the White House said it was prepared to issues more "swift and severe economic measures" in response to "further Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 469

The Old Cat!
2d ago

Why don’t we just abolish the UN and send their representatives home? They’ve never really done anything of note and I’m sure we could recoup some of the money we’ve wasted by selling the real estate!😡🇺🇸

Reply(14)
79
lastofthefinest
1d ago

I wonder how many of Biden’s supporters will show their face when he start sending their kids to war? Trump said the “dims” would have us in a war within a year. It’s been a little over a year but it’s close!

Reply(12)
51
Post Baloney
1d ago

Russia and China want to eventually own America. That's one of their plans. They want Ukraine because they know there's a financial opportunity. China will back them up because they will be the suppliers. China is already trying to take over Africa. Bring all the businesses to them, only to trap them. Incase the Countries don't pay their debt, China will claim what they think is rightfully theirs.

Reply(2)
14
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

