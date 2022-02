KENT, Wash. — A woman with disabilities spent nine days inside a car before she was found at a tow yard in Burien. “We are extremely relieved that we were able to locate and rescue the victim,” Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said in a statement. “If not for the efforts of our officers and the support of King County Sheriff’s and Fire, this incident would likely have ended in tragedy.”

