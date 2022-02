The562’s coverage of Long Beach State volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit naplesislandcarwash.com to learn more. Not all losses are created equal, and it’s easy to see why Long Beach State men’s volleyball coach Alan Knipe wasn’t shedding too many tears after his team lost their first match in three weeks at UCLA on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Beach, who swept the No. 2 Bruins the previous week in the Walter Pyramid, were without their starting setter. Despite that, Long Beach State pushed No. 2 UCLA to the limit at the Wooden Center Saturday before falling 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 12-15.

