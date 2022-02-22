ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

South Carolina tops women’s AP Top 25; Mulkey, LSU in top 10

By Doug Feinberg AP Basketball Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pY9cv_0eLCoCro00
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Mulkey has LSU back in the top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers moved up three places to No. 8 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Kim Mulkey has LSU back in the top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers moved up three places to No. 8 in the Associated Press women’s basketball poll on Monday.

Mulkey, who won three national titles in 21 seasons as Baylor’s coach, has guided LSU to 23 victories in her first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are second in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina, the unanimous No. 1 team in this week’s poll.

LSU last was in the top 10 on Dec. 14, 2009 and hasn’t won this many games since finishing the 2011-12 season with 23 victories. The Tigers beat then-No. 17 Florida on Sunday in front of 13,620 fans, the fourth-largest women’s basketball crowd in school history.

The Gamecocks continued their run atop the poll after beating then-No. 12 Tennessee on Sunday to clinch at least a share of the SEC title.

South Carolina was followed by No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 North Carolina State. North Carolina jumped six places in the poll to No. 18 with its victory over Louisville, which dropped a spot to No. 4.

Baylor moved up to fifth. Michigan was sixth and UConn was No. 7. Iowa State was one spot behind LSU, and Indiana rounded out the top 10. The Hoosiers fell five spots after losing twice.

Rising Irish

Notre Dame moved up five spots to No. 14 — its best ranking since the final poll of its national title-winning 2018-2019 season. The Irish have games left against Clemson and Louisville. Notre Dame also caught a break as its game at Virginia on Tuesday was ruled a forfeit win for the Irish by the Atlantic Coast Conference. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 25 but postponed because of COVID-19 issues. It’s the second forfeit for Virginia in the last two weeks.

Not quite enough

Kansas (19-5) remained just outside the Top 25. The Jayhawks have a difficult remaining schedule with Big 12 games against No. 8 Iowa State, No. 5 Baylor, No. 11 Texas and No. 20 Oklahoma. Kansas hasn’t been ranked since 2013.

Game of the week

No. 6 Michigan at No. 21 Iowa, Sunday. The last time the teams met, Caitlin Clark scored 46 points in a losing effort for the Hawkeyes. Michigan would clinch its first Big Ten regular-season crown if it can beat rival Michigan State on Thursday and get past Iowa again.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Great Bend Post

Kansas #5 in latest AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record Pts Prv. 1. Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1525 1. 2....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
247Sports

Illini No. 15 in this week's AP Top 25

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A disappointing loss to Rutgers last week followed by a win at Michigan State didn't do a lot to shake up the Illini's spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. Illinois dropped to No. 15 after being ranked No. 12 last week. Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WGNO

LSU Basketball faces Kentucky for second time

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team heads to Lexington, Kentucky for a Wednesday night 8 p.m. CT tilt with the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Tigers are 19-8 and in a bit of a logjam entering play this week with five teams tied for fifth in the league at […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Times Leader

Cole’s drive, defense lift No. 21 UConn over No. 8 Villanova

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s first win over Villanova during the Dan Hurley era came with the head coach watching the game on television in the back of the arena. R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge from Collin Gillespie at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 Connecticut to a 71-69 victory over the eighth-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from top model

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina is 16-10 overall and 10-4 at home, while the Bulldogs are 16-11 overall and 1-7 on the road. Ben Howland's team has won and covered the last three head-to-head matchups since the start of last season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Ap Top 25#Clemson#Ap#Tigers#The Associated Press#Baylor#Gamecocks#Sec#Stanford#Iowa State#Hoosiers#Irish#Notre Dame#Jayhawks
Times Leader

Michigan, without suspended Howard, beats Rutgers 71-62

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Caleb Houstan scored 13 of his career-high 21 points in the second half when Michigan pulled away to beat Rutgers 71-62 Wednesday night without head coach Juwan Howard, who was serving the first of a five-game suspension. Former longtime Saint Joseph’s coach and current...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Leader

Bynum’s 27 points lift No. 11 Providence over Xavier in 3 OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jared Bynum had 27 points, including a key 3-pointer to help 11th-ranked Providence hold off Xavier 99-92 in triple overtime Wednesday night. A.J. Reeves added 16 points and Al Durham had 13 to help the first-place Friars (23-3, 13-3 Big East) win their second consecutive overtime game. They are 3-0 in OT this season — all in the past four games — and it’s the first time in school history Providence has notched 13 Big East wins.
BASKETBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Previewing Mississippi State women's basketball opponent Tennessee

GAME: Women's Basketball - Mississippi State at Tennessee. GAME LOCATION: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee. GAME TIPOFF: Tipoff time is 5:30 pm central time, Thursday, February 24th. TELEVISION: SEC/ESPN Network+. TENNESSEE'S WEBSITE ADDRESS: Women's Basketball website link. TENNESSEE'S 2021/2022 RECORD: 21-6 overall, 10-4 in the SEC. TENNESSEE'S 2020/2021 RECORD: 17-8 overall,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Gwinnett Daily Post

Kim Mulkey-led LSU cracks top 10 for first time since 2009

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey didn't need much time to turn LSU into a winner. Just 27 games into her tenure, Mulkey has guided the Tigers to a Top 10 ranking for the first time since December 2009. LSU (23-4) is No. 8 in the Associated Press poll released Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGNO

6th ranked Cats rally, defeat LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points, including 11 to fuel Kentucky’s 15-2 second-half surge, and Oscar Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. made late free throws as the No. 6 Wildcats survived LSU 71-66 on Wednesday night. The Wildcats trailed 36-28 just after halftime and needed […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy