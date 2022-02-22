ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five members of Guatemala’s anti-corruption prosecutor’s office quit

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Five members of Guatemala’s anti-corruption prosecutor’s office have resigned from their posts this month, the Public Ministry said on Monday, after two of them publicly denounced what they called unjust prosecution. Another four anti-corruption officials have been arrested in recent weeks amid...

#Corruption#Guatemala City#Anti Corruption
