LYLE — The No. 14 seeded Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team kept its season alive when it beat No. 19 Wabasha-Kellogg 75-54 in a Section 1A play-in game in Lyle Wednesday. Just when it looked like it may be a battle down the stretch, Alana Rogne hit a three to put the Athletics up 53-44 and she drilled another trey to make it 56-45 with 7:30 left in the game. LP all but sealed the win when freshman Lexi Lewis converted a steal for a lay-up right after Rogne’s second three to make it 58-45.

LYLE, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO