Lightning hope to avoid another slow start out of the break

By EDUARDO A. ENCINA
News-Democrat
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — The well-rested Lightning returned to the ice Monday following a five-day break, but fully knowing they have no time to waste in preparing for Wednesday’s game against Edmonton at Amalie Arena. After spending most of his career in Southern California, the home of Disneyland,...

The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
NHL
The Associated Press

Tarasenko breaks tie in 3rd, Blues beat skidding Flyers 4-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A trip back to Philadelphia helped fix Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. Playing the skidding Flyers didn’t hurt, either. Binnington rebounded from three awful starts, making 25 saves, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators beat Panthers 6-4, end 4-game losing streak

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Yakov Trenin...
NHL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
News-Democrat

Arizona and Vegas square off for conference battle

Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4, second in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-34-4, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Vegas square off in Western Conference play. The Coyotes are 9-18-2 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona is last in the NHL averaging only 3.9 assists per game. Phil Kessel leads...
NHL
News-Democrat

Nashville hosts Dallas after Jeannot’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (28-20-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (29-18-4, fourth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -149, Stars +127; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Dallas Stars after Tanner Jeannot scored two goals in the Predators' 6-4 victory against the Panthers. The Predators are 10-5-1...
NHL
News-Democrat

Arvidsson scores twice in Kings’ 3-2 win over Coyotes

Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game with 3:39 remaining to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Blake Lizotte also scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves for his second consecutive win over Arizona. “Obviously, (Arvidsson)...
NHL
News-Democrat

Sabres face the Blues on 4-game slide

Buffalo Sabres (16-28-8, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (30-14-6, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo enters the matchup against St. Louis as losers of four games in a row. The Blues have gone 18-6-2 in home games. St. Louis has scored 177 goals and ranks fifth...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning ride fast start coming off break, beat Edmonton

TAMPA — The Lightning were looking for an answer to the slow starts they’ve had this month with intermittent games in-between multiday breaks. Facing an Edmonton team that had played eight games — winning five straight in that stretch — to the Lightning’s three, Tampa Bay knew it wasn’t going to be an easy night.
NHL
NHL

Devils Make Final Trip to Pittsburgh of Season | GAME PREVIEW

The Devils begin a two-game, back-to-back road trip Thursday night in Pittsburgh before facing Chicago Friday night. It will be the final meeting between the two clubs this season. Thursday's game is on MSG+ and you can listen on the Devils Hockey Network. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. COMING SOON: Devils Minute.
NHL
NHL

Francouz makes 32 saves in Avalanche win against Red Wings

Goalie gets first win since Jan. 28; Helm has assist in Detroit return. Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring and notched an empty netter for his 25th goal of the season, fueling the Avalanche's win. 04:57 •. Pavel Francouz made 32 saves for the Colorado Avalanche in a 5-2 win against...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Take Calculated Risk Hiring Lecavalier, St. Louis

The local media finally got their man, with the Montreal Canadiens hiring Vincent Lecavalier as a special advisor to hockey operations. You just thought they’d be more stoked, at least seem more enthusiastic at the prospect of Lecavalier finally joining the Canadiens, albeit almost a decade later than initially hoped, at his introductory press conference.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning replacements have made it easier to let go of the past

TAMPA — The ceremonies and video tributes are mostly finished. Yanni Gourde came through with Seattle in November and got his Stanley Cup ring and a sublime ovation at Amalie Arena. Barclay Goodrow was here in December, Blake Coleman and Luke Schenn stopped by in January. Once Tyler Johnson shows up with Chicago in April, Tampa Bay’s scrapbook of 2021 memories can finally be closed.
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Oilers vs. Lightning prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/23/2022

The good times stopped rolling for the Edmonton Oilers last Sunday after a five-game undefeated streak, but a chance to rebound comes to Connor McDavid and company later tonight when they face off with the defending Stanley Cup Champions, Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers are still desperate for points, as they are precariously perched on the third spot of the Pacific Division – tied with the Los Angeles Kings with 59 points apiece. As for the Lightning, they could afford more to lose with 70 points already secured in their bank. It’s been nearly two years since these two teams met on the ice. How will Wednesday’s showdown end up? With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Oilers-Lightning prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Big win for Stars, Oilers goalie problems, and Canadiens win again

Huge two points for the Kings on Wednesday night as they were 3-2 winners against the Arizona Coyotes. Arvidssoon scored two goals in the win, including the game-winning goal with less than three minutes to playa in regulation. Arvidsson was one of the Kings’ big offseason moves and he now has 15 goals on the season. This has been Arvidsson’s most productive season in four years.
NHL
Reuters

Islanders defeat Kraken behind Zach Parise's two goals

Zach Parise scored twice Tuesday night as the visiting New York Islanders cruised to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Brock Nelson, Parise, Kyle Palmieri and Casey Cizikas all scored in the first two periods for the Islanders, who won for just the second time in six games. Parise’s...
NHL
iheart.com

Perry Scores 400th Goal In Lightning 5-3 Win Over Edmonton

Corey Perry scored his 400th NHL goal & Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the visiting Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena. Perry reached the milestone when he deflected a Mikhail Sergachev shot on the power play at 15:24 of the 2nd...
NHL
News-Democrat

Thunder Back From the All-Star Break

Coach Daigneault was obviously in high spirits as he began practice availability stating that today was birthday. “You guys aren’t allowed to break it until practice is over,” Daigneault said,”the players have to sing happy birthday and I don’t like the whole deal.”. He continued on...
NBA

