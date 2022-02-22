Lightning hope to avoid another slow start out of the break

The good times stopped rolling for the Edmonton Oilers last Sunday after a five-game undefeated streak, but a chance to rebound comes to Connor McDavid and company later tonight when they face off with the defending Stanley Cup Champions, Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers are still desperate for points, as they are precariously perched on the third spot of the Pacific Division – tied with the Los Angeles Kings with 59 points apiece. As for the Lightning, they could afford more to lose with 70 points already secured in their bank. It’s been nearly two years since these two teams met on the ice. How will Wednesday’s showdown end up? With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Oilers-Lightning prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO